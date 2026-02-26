Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dana brinkerhoff's avatar
dana brinkerhoff
1d

Thank you, Katy and very timely. Can you speak to teens who have not yet professed faith? I know the same principles apply but I feel like that requires a different kind of wisdom and navigation. Blessings

Reply
Share
Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
1d

Thank you, Katy!!! I have blasted the article to all of my kids (who married well) for our grandkids. Yes, the mindset is counter-cultural anymore and kids do not have a roadmap unless we give it to them! And I appreciate that you encourage the coaching to start now (early), in the home, with regular discussions about the purpose and how-to of dating! Normalize how it should be rather than allowing the culture to dictate.

Amen!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture