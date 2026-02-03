Rain, shine, or unprecedented snowstorm, pro-lifers from all over the country still boarded planes and made the trip to Washington, D.C. for the 53rd annual March for Life. That kind of commitment only exists when people understand the seriousness of what is happening to children in this country. I (Sam) had the privilege of representing Them Before Us and marched with all the bests.

A Shift in the Air

You could feel it in the crowd and hear it in conversations during the March: the national conversation has shifted. America’s children are being treated as less than, and pro-lifers see it clearly. Less than adults’ ambitions. Less than political agendas. Less than the so-called ideals of “equality” and “freedom.” Their needs, their rights, their safety, their development, sometimes even their very existence, have been treated as secondary.

Unbeknownst to us, Katy made a special appearance on the big screen!

The Children’s Rights Movement is still growing

Children have a right:

to life

to their mothers and fathers

to be born free, not bought and sold

All three natural rights are being attacked heavily in today’s culture. Them Before Us is not a side project adjacent to being “pro-life.” It is the same pro-life movement that has been standing since Roe was first decided, the same movement that got it overturned. It is also the same movement that has supported millions of families through pregnancy centers, donations, volunteering, housing, counseling, and long-term care. Them Before Us has just led with language about the ever-adapting enemy of children’s rights. Adult desires and conveniences partner with the advent of technology to put even more human lives at risk.

Exposing the New Ways Children Are Harmed

Story after story has been reported exposing the modern ways children are devalued when adult desire is placed above their rights and well-being.

Millions of children are intentionally destroyed through IVF. Surrogates are pressured or forced to abort children they are carrying. Children are stripped of their mothers at birth because adult men purchased access to them.

These are not rare edge cases. These outcomes are built into systems that treat children as commodities. We have had enough.

Pro-Life Has Always Been Pro-Child

Pro-lifers have never been concerned only with protecting life in the womb. We have always cared about children wherever they are. What’s becoming clear is that this isn’t just about abortion anymore.

The pro-life movement is beginning to articulate something bigger, something more demanding, about what children are owed.

What we now have is stronger language, stronger arguments, and a clearer legal and cultural direction to defend them as the front in the war for children’s rights shifts and the threats advance. We are no longer reacting. We are articulating a full vision of children’s rights rooted in reality, truth, and human dignity.

Leaders Speaking With Clarity

Allie Beth Stuckey stated,

“A child has a right to a mom and a dad. Motherhood and fatherhood are not interchangeable.”

Charlie Kirk addressed the realities of IVF, saying,

“As a pro-lifer, first and foremost, we have to have an issue with the discarded fertilized eggs that happen during IVF. It is definitionally saying that we are going to discard life to get to life. I have a problem with that.”

Seth Dillon put it succinctly when he said,

“Kids need a mom and a dad. That’s not bigotry, it’s biology.”

Part of what Them Before Us is so passionate about, from our Substack to our speaking engagements and events, to our social media, is giving pro-child advocates the best language and arguments to defend children’s natural rights

Hear what advocates at the March for Life had to say just to our TBU audience!