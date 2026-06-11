Before my wife and I (Josh) put on a movie we don’t remember, we check the year it came out, not the rating. PG and PG-13 stopped meaning much a while ago, and the release date turned out to be a better filter than anything printed on the box. Anything made before about 2000 is usually safe for our four kids; anything newer, we screen first. That habit would have sounded paranoid to my own parents, who could leave a kid in front of Saturday-morning cartoons and trust that the worst thing waiting was a cereal commercial. That era is over.

You don’t have to take my word for how far it has gone. Every June, these brands tell on themselves, right out in the open, on their own accounts. Here is what they posted, and here is what a three-year-old absorbs while you are in the next room.

Gay marriage was never just about adults. Every Pride Month, we are reminded how interested this movement is in other people's children. Disney, Sesame Street, Peppa, Blue's Clues, and Looney Tunes: all brands with a history of celebrating the loss of a mother or a father. Disney sets the tone, and the rest fall in line. The cheerful palette is doing real work here; it makes a hard thing look like a party.

Sesame Street has featured same-sex couples on its family day episodes. The lesson a watching child takes is that he does not belong with, or have any particular right to, his own mother and father, and should be happy instead with whatever adults signed the paperwork. A four-year-old can't name that lesson. He absorbs it anyway, which is the whole advantage of starting this young.

Peppa Pig introduced two mommies in its "Families" episode, the father absent and unremarked. Father loss is roundly acknowledged to be bad for children in every other area of life, which is what makes this one strange. The same absence we mourn in a custody battle gets a rainbow and a song the moment it is chosen on purpose.

Pixar cut a kiss between two women from Lightyear under public pressure, then put it back after its own staff called the cut censorship in a 2022 open letter. Watch the direction of travel. When the studio hesitates, the activists inside the building push, and the content comes back more explicit, not less. The ratchet only turns one way.

Nickelodeon makes a point of saying "families," but remember that any time you see two men raising a child, there is a mother missing. She was paid, contracted, or signed away before the boy could say her name. The post normalizes that loss and renames it progress. The child in the frame is the only one in the picture who didn't get a vote.

Blue's Clues ran a Pride parade with a drag queen leading the singing and a cartoon beaver wearing a double-mastectomy scar in the crowd. The song works its way through two mummies, two daddies, pan, and trans, and lands on "love is love is love, and everyone should love proudly." It pulled five million views, all of it aimed at preschoolers. A toddler who points at the scar and asks what happened gets an answer you didn't write and weren't in the room for.

Looney Tunes turned drag into a punchline for children. Take the cartoon coat off and what's underneath is an adult sexual performance, repackaged as something a small child should find funny and familiar. The youngest audience is the one least able to tell the difference, which is the reason they are the audience.

Notice what every one of these posts has in common. There is always someone missing from the room. The rainbow was sold as inclusion, and what it required, every time, was excluding one of the two people who made the child. A mother is paid to vanish before the first breath. A father’s name appears nowhere in the story the child is later told about herself.

The children who grow up inside these families eventually tell us what it costs. A fifteen-year-old girl, raised by two mothers she calls wonderful, wrote anonymously: “I just want a dad, and I feel bad for saying that.” She got the cultural message, and she is celebrating it, and underneath the celebration, she is grieving a father she was never given permission to mourn.

On July 1, the logos turn back to their normal colors and parents exhale, but the message doesn’t leave with the rainbows; it only lowers its voice until next June. So watch what your kids are watching all year, not only when the rainbows go up. Don’t ask whether a show mentions gay people. Ask whether it treats a missing mother or father as a loss or as a lifestyle. That line tells you most of what you need.

She wants a dad. That is not something she should ever have to apologize for, and it is the whole reason Them Before Us exists: to insist that the child is the client, that her loss is real, and that a decent society does not set that loss to music and call it pride.

Josh Wood is the Executive Director of Them Before Us, advocating globally for the rights and well-being of children, and the co-founder of All The Good. He lives in Charlotte, NC, with his wife and four kids. You can see more from him on his X account, his Instagram, and his Substack.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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