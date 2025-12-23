This year, our work reached the families who needed it most.

That’s because of you.

You texted articles to friends struggling with hard questions. You gifted subscriptions to family members navigating tough seasons. You shared our arguments with advocates who needed the courage to speak up. Together, we’re defending children and families around the world by equipping people to stand for a child’s right to their mother and father, even when cultural narratives prioritize adult desires over kids’ needs.

Below are a few of the articles you read and shared most this year. We can’t thank you enough for partnering with us in this work, and we’re looking forward to 2026!

Top 5 Articles of the Year

Readers Around the World

We’d Love to Hear from You

What topics and resources would you like to see in 2026? We’d love your feedback! You can email us (media @ them before us.com) or comment your thoughts below.

Thank you for an incredible 2025! Will you consider gifting a subscription to someone who would be encouraged by our resources this Christmas?

Give a gift subscription

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

Donate

Find us around the web: Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Podcast, TikTok & Radio.