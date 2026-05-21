Shannon Petersen and her husband did exactly what the doctors recommended. They sent their five embryos for genetic testing. They waited.

When the lab called back, Shannon was told that her embryos were abnormal. All five of them. The message, in her words, felt like being told they were “garbage, essentially.”

The Petersens took out a $15,000 loan and tried again. The second cycle produced one embryo. They didn’t test it. They transferred it. It didn’t take.

That was the moment they started looking into fostering, the moment they thought they were done. But Shannon couldn’t stop researching the test that had condemned her first five embryos. The more she read, the less she believed it. At this point, she found a clinical trial at Stanford that was specifically transferring embryos labeled nonviable after being tested. They wanted to see how often the doctors were wrong. The Petersens enrolled as a last-ditch effort.

A Stanford-affiliated doctor began transferring her original five abnormal embryos. The first transfer didn’t take. The second is now her son. He is healthy. He is hitting every developmental milestone. He exists because Shannon Petersen stopped trusting the doctors.

Are The Embryos Really “Nonviable”?

Shannon’s case is not an outlier. Alexandra Zuk, thirty-nine years old, two IVF cycles, $30,000 spent. Her clinic refused to use any of her embryos after they failed to meet the clinic’s grading standards. She and her husband wanted to try anyway. They were not allowed. They looked for another clinic that would do it. They couldn’t find one, so they had them destroyed.

Her question, from a TIME magazine investigation, is the question this article is built around. “Were all of these embryos really nonviable?”

When most of us hear the phrase non-viable, we hear it the way we have heard it our whole lives. Merriam-Webster defines nonviable as “not capable of living, growing, developing, or functioning successfully.” We hear it in conversations about pregnancy and miscarriages. We even heard its inverse through the Supreme Court debates about the age of viability–when an unborn child can survive on her own. The meaning is clear. Nonviable means the baby has zero hope.

It’s worth noting that in obstetric medicine, this word has sometimes been used too quickly. There are documented cases where a pregnancy was declared non-viable, the woman was pushed or coerced toward termination or surgical intervention, and the pregnancy turned out to be perfectly healthy. Obstetric medicine has rightly set a target of zero false positives for non-viability diagnosis, because the field knows the cost of being wrong is irreversible. That is a real problem, and it is its own story.

But what is happening inside IVF clinics is in a different category entirely. In obstetric medicine, when a doctor says non-viable, we all hope the word is pointing at something concrete, measurable, specific, and final. A fetal heart that has stopped. An ectopic pregnancy. Inside the IVF clinic, however, the word is entirely unmoored. It is not pointing at a stopped heartbeat. It is not pointing at an ectopic implantation. It is pointing at an opinion on a grading scale or an infamously inaccurate test. The clinic has borrowed the cultural finality of the word while betraying the cultural meaning. It is using a word the public understands to mean “not capable of living” to describe an embryo that may be perfectly capable of living.

That is also how the fertility industry itself defines the word in every adjacent context. Circle Surrogacy, a major surrogacy provider, defines a nonviable pregnancy on their public website as “a pregnancy that cannot result in a live birth.” Cannot result in a live birth. That is the meaning patients carry into a fertility clinic. Does this embryo have a chance at life?

When an embryologist looks at a five-day-old embryo through a microscope and judges it to be non-viable, she does not mean it has zero hope of resulting in a healthy child. She is saying that, in her opinion, the embryo does not meet her clinic’s threshold for transfer on that day. That’s not a scientific diagnosis; it’s a subjective preference. Yet, all too often, what the patient hears is that her embryo is dead and nothing can be done. What the clinic really means is that this embryo has a very low chance and would not make their success-rate numbers look good, so they will not be transferring. Those are not the same. They are not even close. And that gap is precisely where embryos like Alexandra’s are discarded and Shannon’s son almost gets thrown away too.

Many patients do not understand how this part of the process actually works.

To do IVF, a woman takes weeks of injections to overstimulate her ovaries into producing as many eggs as possible. That could mean one, but it is often ten, fifteen, twenty, sometimes even more. The eggs are retrieved surgically. They are fertilized in a dish surrounded by synthetic proprietary solutions. Those that become embryos are placed in artificial incubators, doing their best to imperfectly mimic the conditions of the womb. Then, for the next five days, an embryologist watches them.

Some develop quickly. Some develop slowly. Some look textbook. Some look fragmented. By Day 5, the embryologist sorts the survivors into categories of top quality, borderline, and below the threshold. The top embryos get frozen or transferred. The borderline ones become a judgment call. The rest get discarded. The whole model is mass creation, sorting, and disposal.

We have to be honest about why it is built this way. A clinic’s business is selling babies. Every prospective patient is choosing between clinics based on advertised live-birth rates. The faster a clinic gets someone a baby, the better that clinic looks. The fewer failed transfers it has to report, the better its numbers and the quicker you get a baby (supposedly).



This is why the clinics often prohibit you from transferring these supposedly nonviable embryos. If they are transferred, it affects the score; if they die due to preimplantation discard, they do not appear on the chart. They are not on the marketing page. They are not part of the calculation.

So the lab overproduces. If a clinic created only two or three embryos per cycle and tried to transfer them all, the success rate would collapse, and their prices would skyrocket. In short, a respect for life is a costly endeavor, one too costly for them to embrace. So they make twenty. They sort the twenty. They transfer the most desirable one or two. The rest, the borderline embryos, the late bloomers, the ones who just looked rough in a photograph on the wrong morning, go in the trash.

It should also be noted that this sorting happens at a single point in time. Usually Day 5, but sometimes Day 6 or 7. A snapshot. This means that some embryos that look like failures on Day 5 are simply growing slowly. They would reach the blastocyst stage on Day 6, Day 7, or in rare cases, later. Most clinics stop watching before then.

Now consider what happens to a couple like Shannon, a couple who did not mass-create. Five embryos, not twenty. The clinic still refused to use any of them, because none of them cleared the clinic’s threshold. This means that even if you walk into IVF refusing to make twenty embryos, even if you ask the clinic to be as careful as possible with the few you create, the clinic still applies its threshold. The clinic still refuses anything below it. The success rate is protected, and your five-day-old embryos are trapped and frozen.

Boston IVF, one of the largest fertility networks in the United States, requires patients to sign a disposition consent form stating, in their own words: “Boston IVF will not transfer embryo(s) that have tested positive for whole chromosome aneuploidy.” Whole chromosome aneuploidy means the genetic test found a full extra or missing chromosome, the category that includes conditions like Down syndrome. Not only is this test sometimes wrong, but children born with these conditions can also live full lives. The only two options on Boston IVF’s form are keep frozen or discard. There is no third option to try.

There is something else most patients never learn. If you took the same embryo and showed it to ten embryologists, ten experienced embryologists from the same network, all using the same grading rules, all top performers, you would not get ten matching answers. You would get a coin flip.

Researchers actually ran this study. They showed ten expert embryologists, all top performers at the same network, the same Day 5 embryos. Among the experts, 93% of the time, half or more agreed on the grade. This means that even at the top of the field, complete agreement on a grade was rare. But the real finding came when the researchers compared those experts to the everyday embryologist who had actually graded each embryo on its real day of transfer in the lab. The agreement between the two groups was actually WORSE than random. Worse than if the embryologists had been flipping coins. The grade your embryo got was the grade one person gave it on one day. Another grader would have called it something else.

A later study went further. Eighteen embryologists at four clinics in the same organization were shown the same borderline embryos and asked which ones they would freeze. The disagreement was so wide that the researchers went back and tried to fix the problem by modifying the grading system itself. They ran the study again. The disagreement did not improve.

Read what these researchers wrote in the discussion section of their own published paper, in 2020, on the record:

“As more clinics freeze borderline blastocysts, our work illustrates that this decision is complicated, influenced by patient factors, and highly variable among embryologists. This decision — whether to freeze a blastocyst that shows unclear morphology — is not trivial. While the decision not to freeze a marginal blastocyst that is viable robs a patient a potential chance of a successful outcome, the decision to freeze a marginal blastocyst that is non-viable can result in financial, emotional and time cost associated with unnecessary frozen embryo transfers. The divide between viable and non-viable marginal morphology is not well characterised and is impossible to determine within the complex constructs of embryo developmental biology.”

Read it again. The divide between viable and non-viable is impossible to determine. That is the field’s own published admission. The word your clinic uses to decide whether your embryo lives or dies is, according to embryologists themselves in print, an unmappable line.

Non-viable, therefore, is not an irrefutable medical diagnosis. It is an opinion, one that many colleagues would not share, about the likelihood that an embryo clears that particular clinic’s threshold for transfer. The clinic across town might grade it differently. The clinic in the next state might transfer it. The clinic in another country might already have transferred one just like it and watched a baby be born.

Let me tell you what we know about the embryos labeled “non-viable” when they are actually given a chance.

In a study of nearly eleven thousand single-embryo transfers across fourteen clinics in three countries, researchers looked at low-grade embryos, the ones that most clinics consider beneath their threshold and routinely discard. Almost one in three of those low-grade embryos resulted in a healthy live birth. No statistically significant difference in birth weight. No difference in preterm birth. No difference in birth defects.

Even at the very bottom of the grading scale, the embryos that most clinics throw out without a second thought, fourteen percent resulted in a live birth. In any group of 100 embryos at the very bottom of the grading scale, fourteen of them would have grown into children if they had been given the chance. Fourteen children whose existence depends on whether an embryologist, on that day, at that clinic, decided to call them viable or not. Now apply that to a country running hundreds of thousands of IVF cycles every year. The fourteen percent stops being a statistic. It becomes thousands of children. Tens of thousands. Maybe more. We do not know exactly how many, because no one is counting.

All of this points to the deepest part of the problem. The clinic uses many different words to describe an embryo that they will not transfer: aneuploid, mosaic, chromosomally abnormal, chaotic, arrested, low grade, and below the threshold. Each one is a technical observation. Aneuploid describes chromosomes. Mosaic describes cells. Arrested describes development. Low grade describes appearance. These words mean specific things, they can be argued with, they have known false-positive rates, and none of them is, by itself, a verdict.

Then there is the word non-viable. As established earlier, it is a word borrowed from an entirely different context where its meaning is fixed and absolute. Not capable of living. And yet IVF clinics routinely use it to describe the litany of conditions and observations above.

Take InVia Fertility, a network of clinics in the Chicago area. Their embryo development page states that “if the embryo has not divided by this time, that embryo is considered non-viable.” An embryo that has not divided on schedule. That is the entire definition. InVia does not require a genetic test, no PGT-A result, just a missed developmental window observed by an embryologist watching the dish. By their rule, every late bloomer would be non-viable. Texas Fertility Center writes that a chromosomally abnormal embryo is “therefore, nonviable.” Aneuploid equals non-viable, by their rule. The Reproductive Medicine Institute, another clinic, defines non-viable as something that can be judged based on the “appearance of the embryo under the light microscope”. Three clinics, three different definitions, one word.

Worse, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the governing body of the entire IVF field in the United States, admitted in writing in 2018 that “reliable criteria to identify embryos destined to develop to viable blastocysts in vitro remain to be established.” In writing. Conceding that they cannot reliably tell which embryos will become babies. The clinics are using a word with the finality of a death certificate for a determination that the field’s own governing body says cannot reliably be made.

That is the conflation. Aneuploid, mosaic, arrested, low-grade, chaotic. Different conditions, different biological realities, different uncertainties. One word, stretched across all of them, doing what the technical words by themselves cannot do. The technical words do not authorize discarding. Nonviable does, because the patient hears it the way they have always heard it. As a death.

The conflation is the strategy. It is what lets parents accept what is happening without asking questions. It is what lets influencers post about loss without acknowledging what was destroyed. It is what makes discarding easier. It is what makes the math of mass creation tolerable. The thousands, possibly millions, of children lost across the history of IVF were lost in part because of a deliberate substitution of one word for many.

There is one last thing patients walking through IVF should know. It should keep them up at night.

When an embryo arrests, it is said to have stopped developing. The clinic communicates this as if the embryo died of its own internal failings, as if it ran out of life. The language is passive. The embryo didn’t make it. The embryo didn’t progress. The embryo arrested. But the embryo stopped developing somewhere. That somewhere matters.

A lab is not a womb. In a woman’s body, the environment is one of the most finely tuned biological systems in nature. Perfect temperature. Perfect pH. Oxygen levels far lower than the air we breathe. A constant chemical conversation between the embryo and the uterine lining. Contrast that with a plastic dish in an incubator, a synthetic solution, an artificial environment maintained as well as modern labs can manage. Remarkable, in its way. But not a womb. Not even close.

A 2023 Johns Hopkins study genetically tested nearly a thousand IVF embryos, including the ones that survived and the ones that did not. Nearly half the embryos that arrested did so because of errors in cell division that happened after fertilization, not because of anything wrong with the egg. The lead researcher’s words: “These errors don’t come from the egg suggests that maybe they could be mitigated by changing the way IVF is done.” Don’t miss that: the lab itself may be creating the abnormalities the lab then uses to justify discard.

So when your clinic tells you your embryo arrested, they are telling you it stopped developing in their incubator, on their watch, under their conditions. They are not telling you it was incapable of growing because they cannot say that. It is impossible to say what would have happened in a womb and all signs point to the embryo’s chances of growth being remarkably reduced under lab conditions.



There are thousands of Shannon Petersens who never made the news. Many do not even know they fall into this category. Women whose embryos, because of a vague medical word and a flawed sorting process, were unnecessarily lost. There are children in storage right now, children and not embryos, labeled non-viable on a particular day at a particular clinic by a particular embryologist, waiting for someone to remember they are there. This article is for them, and for any parent who still has time to ask the right questions.

Ask these questions and get answers in writing before any injections start.

My (Josh) personal position on IVF is that this process cannot be done in a way that honors the rights of the child. Even under the best conditions, there is too much danger and damage inflicted to be acceptable. However, if you are set on doing IVF, or if someone you love is, here is what you need to understand and what you need to demand.

The most important question you can ask a clinic before signing anything is whether they will transfer any embryo you ask them to. If the answer is no, you now know exactly what you are dealing with. The clinic will sort your embryos by its own standard, refuse anything that does not meet that standard, and you will not have a vote. If the answer is yes, get it in writing.

Here are the other questions you should ask at the clinic:

Will you create only the number of embryos I tell you to create?

This question exposes the mass-creation model. If the clinic insists on producing twenty embryos when you have asked for three, ask them why. The honest answer is that their success rate depends on having a lot to sort through. Make them say it.

Will you transfer an embryo even if you believe it has stopped growing?

This question exposes the snapshot. A clinic that refuses to transfer an embryo it has labeled arrested is telling you that the embryo’s chance ends at their Day 5 or Day 6 deadline. The womb does not have a deadline.

What is your definition of non-viable, in plain English?

A clinic that cannot give you a clear, written definition has just given you your answer. The word is doing work the science cannot defend.

What is your threshold for transfer, and where exactly do you draw the line?

You need to know what grade, what stage, and what test result. The line itself is the policy. Make them name it.

Can I get a blind second opinion from another embryologist inside your clinic before any of my embryos are discarded?

A doctor that says no is telling you it does not want anyone else looking at the same embryos and reaching different conclusions, which they would.

If your test or your judgment turns out to have been wrong, what is your liability?

Watch how quickly a clinic stops talking. The genetic testing companies are currently being sued by hundreds of IVF patients. No clinic is signing on to anything in writing about this. None.

A clinic that refuses to put any of these answers in writing has given you the answer that matters. Walk away.

When you hear these phrases, from your clinic, from a friend, from an account on social media, here is what to remember.

“We had a mosaic embryo.”

A mosaic embryo has a mix of normal and abnormal cells. They regularly self-correct. They have produced healthy babies.

“Our embryo had aneuploidy.” Or “The test came back chromosomally abnormal.”

That test samples cells that become the placenta, not the baby. It is wrong often enough that healthy children have been born from embryos it called abnormal.

“Our embryo arrested at Day 5.”

It stopped developing in a lab dish on the clinic’s chosen schedule. Some arrested embryos reach blastocyst stage on Day 6, Day 7, or in rare cases later. Most clinics stop watching and none can match the environment of the womb which gives every embryo as many days as it needs.

“We transferred every embryo that was viable.”

Viable is not a diagnosis. It is a clinic policy. The clinic across town might have transferred yours.

“It didn’t make it to blastocyst stage.”

The lab is not a womb. The womb is not a lab. Place that embryo back in a womb tomorrow, and it might begin growing again. You cannot be 100% certain with implantation. And you cannot be certain that if that embryo had been in a womb from conception that it wouldn’t have fared differently. The best chance for an embryo is the womb from the first moment.

To engage in these practices, without informing couples, in ways that result in the unnecessary destruction of embryos and children, is wrong. Patients are not being told what doctors mean when they say “nonviable”. They are not being told that embryologists routinely disagree on it. They are not being told that the test that condemned their embryos misreads at rates the industry refuses to measure. They are not being told that the threshold their clinic uses to discard their child would not be the threshold across town. They are being lied to. In any other field of medicine, we would call it what it is: malpractice.

This is not a technical debate about lab conditions, grading systems, or chromosome sampling. It is a question of whether a single misunderstood word should be allowed to do what it is now being used to do.

Katie Herrero, another mother in the same TIME investigation, did not get a second chance. She discarded her embryos in 2019 because the clinic told her they were not worth transferring. She has joined the women who learned, too late, that what they had been told was final was never final. What had been described as biology was a clinic’s policy. What had sounded like a diagnosis was an opinion. Her own words, looking back:

“Had I known what I know now, there would be no way in hell I would have discarded those embryos.”

About the Author:

Josh Wood serves as the Executive Director of Them Before Us, advocating globally for the rights and well-being of children.

He lives with his wife and their four children in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

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