Them Before Us

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The Anti-Gnostic's avatar
The Anti-Gnostic
Jun 5, 2025

Oh wow.

My conclusion is that surrogacy should be illegal.

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Christine Dupont's avatar
Christine Dupont
Jun 13, 2025

You have to feel so so sorry for couples hiring a surrogate. Often the couple is wealthy, high status, lots of resources at their fingertips and nobody says ´No’ to them.

But surrogacy is done by broken people, clearly shows here. Searching for a quick buck, moral bankrupt, prepared to screw poor women over, with no care for the childs future, the parents, and even less for the unfortunately women carrying the child.

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