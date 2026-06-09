Them Before Us

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Nan's avatar
Nan
6h

Thank you for sharing this very personal perspective from a child’s standpoint and for sharing your heart and the very real pain and anguish of divorce. It is also amazing how you have navigated through all of this and what you put your energy into today…. Deep respect for your experience and prayers for your own little family and what you are creating together….

This is an important story♥️

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RoyalHillbilly's avatar
RoyalHillbilly
4h

The behavior of both the mother and father was abhorrent. What a shame. I cannot imagine doing this to any child...treating them like a ping-pong ball back and forth...infidelity...it is shameful. What I do see is behavior that was completely tolerated as "normal", if not encouraged by the mainstream media 100% of the time in the 1980s...and still is. To me that is the most important issue.

Why do we as a society not call out the constant negative media portrayal of marriage, and the normalcy of cohabitation, infidelity, and divorce? Why do we tolerate infidelity with a shrug? Why do we tolerate treating children like a stuffed animal that gets dragged from house to house, then thrown in a corner? This is the destruction of the Christian value system that our country used to hold. Yes, I blame the media and how it has purposely shaped society into the hellscape it has become. Who is behind this media degeneration? Movies, tv shows, and now the internet...it is everywhere. Why? Who? These are the questions that need to be answered, in my opinion. It is no longer ok to just turn it off...let's face it...media has seeped into every facet of life whether we want it to or not. You can't drive down the street without seeing offensive billboards anymore. I know why it's happening...but at what point do we do something about it...get to the root of it? Our society is at stake.

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