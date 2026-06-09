Note from TBU: What sets Them Before Us apart is our commitment to amplifying the voices of the real victims: children. When adult desires are prioritized, it is children who pay the price. This story shows the impact of divorce on children and how a parent’s choices can ripple across generations. Her story reminds us why we fight: so children are not sacrificed for adult wants, but instead grow up with the love and security of their married mom and dad.

My earliest memories

I remembered being four years old at our kitchen table. My mother was at the stove with my father’s best friend, who had his hand in her back pocket. My father had moved into an apartment in town.

When I was six, my mother took a job in New Jersey. My brother and I moved there with her while my father stayed in Pennsylvania for his job. On weekends, he would visit us, or we would all go back to him in PA. Eventually, in a more formal separation, my mother bought a house by herself, and my father moved into a rental house nearby. After years of battling in court over child support, their hatred for each other was evident and growing daily, and they divorced.

Switching lives every two days

They both wanted custody. They devised a requirement to live within five miles of each other and make a schedule to make everyone (them) happy. For six years, I moved every two days. Sunday and Monday were my mom’s; Tuesday and Wednesday were my dad’s; Thursday, we were back at my mom’s; and then Friday and Saturday nights, we rotated homes for the weekend. They lived completely different lives, and so did my brother and I. Each house had different schedules, rules, and expectations. They both frequently complained about the other. I remember thinking, “If I am half my mother and half my father, and they hate each other, do they hate half of me?” I altered myself depending on who I was with, hiding as much as I could of the absent parent. I was one person at my mom’s and another at my dad’s, changing my ‘self‘ every two days.

They both dated a lot, and my brother and I were along for the ride. My dad had two notable girlfriends- the Modern Dancer who lived in Staten Island and introduced us to tofu, and the single mother with high career aspirations that did not include parenting. My mom often dated married men and hosted parties with alcohol and drugs. Sometimes we would wake up surrounded by strangers to learn she had gone home with someone that night.

Conflicted and abandoned for the holidays

Every year, they alternated Christmas and Thanksgiving custody. Some Christmas mornings, we would all gather at one house to open gifts. It was challenging being both of my two selves at the same time. The stress to show appreciation for their gifts equally consumed me. I could feel that each wanted me to choose one of them over the other, but they never chose me.

One Thanksgiving, it was technically my father’s year to have us, so my mother went to Mexico with her boyfriend. My father got married the weekend before Thanksgiving and went on a honeymoon. My brother and I were left alone, so an uncle ended up taking us to our grandmother’s.

Neither of my homes felt completely safe; both had abuse and neglect. I remember at 13, I asked to always sleep at my mom’s house. I still wanted to spend time with my dad on ‘his’ days, but I wanted to return to my mom’s to sleep. My father went into a rage, and we struggled to have any real relationship for decades after that.

Through my teenage years, I could be as wild as I wanted at my mom’s. She was not a disciplinarian and was more focused on her career and personal life than raising us. She did not notice my use of drugs, alcohol, and boys that started that year. When I was 16, both of my parents chose homes that broke the ‘5-mile radius’ rule. My brother, who still went back and forth between homes, went to my dad’s for the weekend, and when it was time for the Sunday night exchange, my dad declared he was keeping him and suing her for custody, a very messy and dramatic battle for the rest of our teens. Finally, when my brother was 18, and I was 21, they had nothing left to use against each other.

Love and healing

I had extended family members who gave me love and compassion. I was blessed to go to college, which gave me a break from the insanity of my parents’ homes. At 22, I met the man who became my husband, and we have four beautiful children. I came into the relationship with my husband broken in spirit and unclear as to who I even was. He, too, is from divorce and carries his own pain.

Traveling is a challenge for me- I prefer to stay in my home and have my bed. I lived so long feeling like two separate people in two separate homes. I love being in one place. Unfortunately, I don’t have much of a relationship with my parents or brother. My brother and I do not have a relationship, and I have spent years estranged from my mother, then reconciled and estranged again. I tried to reconnect with my parents when my kids were little to give them grandparents, as mine had been a lifeline to me. I figure now that my kids are older, they can make their own choices about pursuing that relationship.

Discussing my childhood with my parents has been hard, but clarifying. My father, his wife, and I have grown into an understanding. They had a son together when I was 17, and it is evident that my dad tried to do better by him. When discussing the show Stranger Things with my dad, I said, “ I sure loved the 80s,” and he said, “Not me, I wish I could forget the whole decade, it was a terrible time in my life”. I had to remind him that the 80s encompassed my entire childhood.

Turning past pain into service

I learned that part of my mother’s story before meeting my father included three abortions, which led to a complete post-partum nervous breakdown when she had me. The first year of my life, she was in an institution, and I was cared for by various family members. I will never know what exactly that did to her, to me, or to us. 52 years later, some of my emotional scars still have not fully healed. I channel my healing into a love for women facing unplanned pregnancies. My mother and I do not speak, but I honor her by serving the women in my community who are showing up at pregnancy centers, maternity homes, and our church. If I can help one family be saved from the lies and devastation of abortion, I will.

I am grateful to God for always being there with me, even when I did not know He existed. I can look back at my life and see the many times He saved me, the people He put in my path to help me, and the Holy Spirit whispering in my heart. Parenting has been a challenge, but I always kept my children front and center. I put their needs first, the way I wish my parents had done for me.

Her story doesn’t have to be repeated. Every child deserves the safety of their mom and dad, not the pain of sacrifice. You can be part of rewriting that future. Join the movement, whether by giving, sharing your own story, rallying your church or business, or simply starting conversations that put children first. Together, we can defend the rights of kids who cannot defend themselves.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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