Them Before Us

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Renee's avatar
Renee
Apr 27, 2025

This. Is. Incredible. Kids are not okay, and we can and should advocate for them. Thank you for your work! I loved your book and recommend it regularly.

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Cassandra anonymous
Apr 25, 2025Edited

Children of gay unions seeking opposite sex parenting have the further wounding of the lack of permanence—no

Telling when that well-meaning adult friend or teacher will be out of thejr lives, as is often the case even with the non-biological parent of a same-sex union.

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