This is a guest post by Emma Waters, author of Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith, out TODAY.

Mothers and homemakers are messengers of “white, racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism.” In short, domestic terrorists.

That is, at least, according to a CIA assessment conducted under the Biden administration in 2021. As parents were fighting unjust lockdowns, school closures, and COVID-19 rules, and as remote work or leaving work altogether spiked, CIA officers targeted mothers and homemakers—and anyone who encouraged these pursuits—as “radicalization suspects” for promoting traditional motherhood and homemaking as “women’s most important responsibility.”

Set aside the fact that children raised in married, two-parent homes with present mothers are the least likely to commit violent crimes, and ask yourself: why would an intelligence community spend its resources targeting wives and mothers instead of actual terrorists?

Because if your goal is to destabilize and control a population—especially during a time of national upheaval—the most effective way to do it is to attack the family.

The most subversive thing a woman can do in a culture determined to unmoor her is to plant herself faithfully at home, because a woman who places first things first is equipped to fight every battle, in every arena, that comes her way.

As my book Lead Like Jael shows, women who place first things first when it comes to faith, family, and nation are a holy terror to the dark. Strong families and strong homes are the best protection against woke ideologies and Marxist rhetoric that aims to make government—not the family—the central force in a person’s life.

I (Emma) heard someone remark recently that the devil understands the importance of the family—motherhood and homemaking in particular—better than most people do. That’s why he spends so much time attacking, subverting, and belittling it. Whether it is The Cut’s “I Regret Having Kids” or Sheryl Sandberg, the author of the 2013 book Lean In, warning women in People magazine about the “detrimental” effects of the tradwife movement, there is a concerted effort to tell a woman that her real life starts out there in her career, business, or social justice work. The home, and your openness to life as a mother, is a mere detour from your greater calling.

This couldn’t be further from the truth, and yet I once believed these very same lies.

When I was preparing to graduate from college, I broke up with my now-husband out of fear of becoming a mother. Without even realizing it, I had adopted a feminist model of success, and in doing so, I risked missing out on all the blessings of marriage and motherhood. Thankfully, a mentor lovingly challenged me: “Emma, the Bible says that children are a blessing from the Lord. So either you’re right that children will ruin your life, or the Bible is right, that they’re God’s blessing in your life. You can’t both be right.” That became a major turning point in my life, and the origin of Lead Like Jael.

Not only are motherhood and homemaking inherently good, but these callings are for my good. They are a central way that God equips, refines, and forms women—not only in the home, but for all other work. Whether it is defending the rights of children, working to promote policy that honors life and holistic health, or raising our own children, by placing first things first and viewing the home as the central place from which all else flows, God equips women.

Lead Like Jael argues that women’s leadership and flourishing begin by placing first things first: faith, family, and nation. This doesn’t mean women can’t or shouldn’t do things beyond this—women have always been deeply involved in their communities—but that we shouldn’t pursue those things at the expense of our primary callings. I love the policy and coalition work I get to do defending children’s rights, from IVF and surrogacy to infertility and women’s health. And yet it would be wrong of me as a mother to make my children sacrifice for the work I want to do.

Children’s rights begin first and foremost in the home and in the way we nurture, disciple, discipline, and self-sacrificially love our own children. It is in our homes that we are called to cultivate virtue and fight to protect our families from evil. Real impact doesn’t start “out there.” It starts right where we are, in our most intimate relationships. And when faithfulness is rooted there, it will naturally and powerfully flow out into the world.

This is the example Jael embodies so well.

We find Jael in Judges 4 and 5, an otherwise obscure housewife living near where Israel was at war with the Canaanites. Jael’s husband had made a treaty with the Canaanites, but when the Canaanite general Sisera fled a losing battle and stumbled toward her tent, Jael saw him coming from afar. She knew who he was. She beckoned him in, gave him milk and a soft place to sleep, and the moment he fell into a deep sleep, she took the tools she knew best—a tent peg and wooden mallet—and drove them into his skull, soundly defeating Israel’s enemy.

Now, the takeaway is not that we should promote physical violence. But there is a spiritual and cultural battle all around us, and Jael’s story offers three key lessons for women today.

First, it was her faithfulness to daily tasks that equipped her to defeat Israel’s enemy when the moment came. Setting up and taking down tents was a feminine domestic duty, and she would have driven tent pegs into the earth hundreds, if not thousands, of times. God equipped Jael to fight evil not by sending her “out there,” but through her daily faithfulness at home.

Second, Jael was engaged in the political affairs of her time. She knew what battles were being fought and who the enemy was. She didn’t keep her head in the sand while others fought, and she feared God more than man.

Third, Jael was not a mere activist. She didn’t just talk—she acted. She didn’t pick up a sword and run into battle, nor did she stand on the sidelines voicing her anger. She was shrewd, persuasive, and distinctly feminine in how she fought.

These three lessons are essential for women today.

It means embracing marriage and motherhood as primary ways God forms and works through us. No, this doesn’t mean that every woman will (or should) get married or that all women will have kids. It means we cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand on the most pressing issues of our day. And it means it is not enough to know there is a problem—we must actively defend our homes and communities.

There are many forces working against these things and against the virtues women must cultivate to live wisely in a disordered age,. That is why we must pursue:

Discernment shaped by God’s Word

Shrewdness guided by conviction and courage

Resourcefulness grounded in duty to one’s home

Hospitality as a life-giving and life-saving force

Marriage that embraces husbands as battle-mates, not rivals

Motherhood as warfare, wielding self-sacrificial love

Wise counsel from faithful women

Because in a world that feasts on fear and isolation, a woman who walks in faithful love is a holy terror to the dark.

Emma Waters is a senior policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation and the author of Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith (Skyhorse Publishing, 2026). You can follow her on her X account and Instagram.

Bonus: Emma joined our IVF | FYI series to talk about the horrors of surrogacy.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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