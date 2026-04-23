In a recent interview, an older man asked me (Katy) how Titus 2:3–5 should be applied today, specifically, how older women ought to disciple younger women.

“Older women likewise are to be reverent in behavior, not slanderers or slaves to much wine. They are to teach what is good, and so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled.”

He expected something familiar. Advice for young moms. Encouragement to love their husbands well. Tips for raising children.

Instead, I told him:

That passage assumes something that is no longer guaranteed: that young women will actually become wives and mothers. For the first time in human history, for a large number of young women, that isn’t a safe bet. In every culture throughout every era, early marriage was the norm. Children followed. The question wasn’t if, but how.

Today, the “if” is the real problem.

Our Never-Before-Seen Crisis

The median age of first marriage in the United States is now around 30-years-old for men and 28-years-old for women—up dramatically from the early 20s just a few generations ago. The numbers for America’s fertility rate just came out last week, and it has dropped to a new all-time low, 1.57 births per woman—well below the 2.1 needed to sustain a population.

Fewer marriages. Later marriages. Fewer children.

And here’s the part most parents and churches are missing: It’s not just that young people are struggling to pair off. It’s that they don’t know how to fix it—and they want help.

In the last week, I’ve had three conversations with responsible, godly singles and asked them, “Are you dating?”

“No, I want to, but I’m really shy and talking to a girl is terrifying, so I usually just get together with guy friends on the weekend. Also, the only place to meet girls is at a bar, and I don’t think I’m very compatible with girls who go to bars a lot.”

“I was told to prioritize my career. So I did. Now I’m really successful and have plenty of money, but most of the people my age are immature because they’ve just been living for themselves for the last 15 years.”

“I’m trying. But when I put myself in places where there are eligible guys, they never take the initiative to even start a conversation, let alone ask me out on a date. And dating apps often match you with somebody who isn’t who they say they are.”

The problem is not a lack of desire to date and marry. The problem is that young people often can’t figure it out alone. The good news? God gave us wise counselors, parents, and mentors for this exact reason.

Titus 2 Needs an Updated Application

Older women still need to teach younger women to love their husbands and children. (And older men need to be doing the same for younger men!)

But now we must do something our grandmothers rarely had to do:

Encourage them to pursue husbands and children sooner than they may think—and help create the conditions for them to do so. That is Titus 2 discipleship in 2026.

“They don’t need encouragement to get married. They just need to seek the Lord, know the Bible, and get a great job. Then marriage will ‘just happen’ in its own time,” you reason.

That makes sense if you’re over 40, because it “just happened” for you. But you grew up in a different world. And we need to make sure that we are encouraging, discipling, and preparing the next generation for the world they actually live in, not the one we grew up in.

1. Parents: Tell the Truth About Timing, and Encourage Dating Early

If you are one of the eight in ten parents who communicate that getting married and having children is not a top priority—and that your kids shouldn’t worry about dating or marriage until their finances are in order—you are unintentionally contributing to the problem.

Why? Because there’s a chance your kids won’t feel financially ready until their late 30s or 40s—far past the window when it’s easier to unite your life to a spouse, and within the years when biology becomes less cooperative with baby-making.

As a mother or father, there are a few things you need to drive home when it comes to encouraging your children to date:

Start dating earlier—in late high school and definitely in college. Read part two of my dating series to have a proper understanding of dating as an opportunity to build a critical relational skill. These early interactions and low-risk dates are like the bottom rungs on a ladder up to marriage. Don’t expect them to go from no opposite-sex contact to courtship in one step.

Encourage them to cast the net wide. One of the biggest barriers to dating isn’t lack of desire—it’s over-filtering. Blame our highly online, consumeristic culture if you like. But the reality is, young people are disqualifying good potential dates for trivial reasons:

He’s an inch too short. She’s a year too old. I could never marry a dog person. His teeth are crooked. He’s not outgoing enough.

We’re not even talking about deciding to be someone’s girlfriend or getting engaged or getting married. Some people won’t even say yes to a coffee invite if a guy wears socks with his Birkenstocks.

That’s not discernment. That’s self-sabotage.

When my husband and I met, I would not have predicted we were a match.

I am extremely social—I literally scored a perfect 100 on the Big Five personality test on the extroversion scale. In groups, I talk 80% of the time. My husband talks the other 20%. But when we’re at home, he takes up most of the verbal space. I’m lucky to get 20%.

I thought I needed someone just like me—hyper-social, always “on.”

I didn’t.

What I needed was someone different in ways I couldn’t yet recognize.

Tell your kids the story of what you thought you wanted—and why it’s good you didn’t get it. Have them ask other older couples about their unexpected complementarity, and use it as an object lesson for why your children and grandchildren should not immediately disqualify a potential date.

When you tell your children to keep their standards high, make sure they know you’re talking about worldview and character—not whether they have a gap in their front teeth.

2. Rebuild “Third Places”

When speaking at a conference last Friday, to an audience where easily half of them were over 50, I asked them to raise their hand regarding where they met their spouse. A community event? A local dance? Some kind of Rotary Club or bowling league or civic organization? At church? The office? In high school or college?

Nearly every hand went up.

Your home is your first place, your work or school is your second. The places where people gather and meet others socially are called “third places.” Those places are mostly gone or have moved online, which is poor preparation for meeting and matching. That’s one reason why your children and grandchildren are struggling to date.

It “just happened” for older generations because the world revolved around nonstop, in-person interaction. And that gave young people a chance to discover candidates with whom dating, and ultimately marriage, could unfold.

If we want it to “happen” for the singles in our lives, we need to do more than hope they arrive at needing Titus 2 wisdom. We need to re-create spaces so it can happen.

Previous generations didn’t have dating apps. They didn’t need them. They met in embodied, everyday environments: church, community dances, softball leagues, neighborhood events, and service organizations. These environments facilitated casual interaction, preliminary observation, and the building of familiarity over time.

Most of those places are gone. Today, many young adults have only two places of existence: home and work, and they often work remotely.

That’s it.

Which means, if the church does not create spaces for connection, many young people will have none.

I’m not talking about a speed dating night (though that’s not a bad idea). This doesn’t require anything flashy or forced, just intentional spaces for young adults to talk, work together, play together, and serve together. Think hiking groups, game nights, service projects, shared meals.

Most just need opportunities for repeated, low-pressure, in-person interaction. If you build it (and it’s not hokey), they will come.

This is one of the most strategic ministries a church can build right now. So older women (and older men) create those spaces as a new manifestation of discipleship.

They Don’t Just Need Help, They Want It

Finally, many of us have assumed that young adults want independence from older generations, especially in the dating realm. But that hasn’t been my experience.

I see and talk to young people who are adrift and unsure of what to do next, where to meet people, and if or how to ask someone out. When I have taken the time to listen, some get emotional.

They don’t want information or advice from ChatGPT. They want wisdom from someone who loves them. A little (tailored) encouragement can both stabilize and fortify.

Here are some of the things I’ve said to younger singles:

There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world we have handed you.

I know a great girl who loves the Lord and lives in your area. Can I make an introduction?

Don’t limit your options. I’d say yes to that date, even if he’s shorter than your ideal.

You’ve referred to yourself as “old” twice in the last half hour. Sure, the majority of your friends are married, but you’re 25. You’re adopting an identity that isn’t true.

Just because there isn’t a “spark” doesn’t mean the date was a failure. If you love the same God and the same cause, just see where things go.

I can tell that you’ll be a great father someday. I bet there’s a girl out there praying she will meet you.

I hear some nervousness in your voice. Why don’t you think of three questions you can ask during the course of your date if the conversation stalls?

How did your date go with the redhead? It was sweet that she joined you at church last week.

It’s amazing to me that these conversations aren’t received as prying. Especially after you spend time asking and listening, most dating-agers are thankful for gentle insight and genuine follow-up.

Conclusion

Titus 2 was never meant to be passive. It assumes proximity, wisdom, and involvement that older believers will step into the lives of the younger and help them build something good. And right now, that means more than teaching young women how to love husbands and children. It means helping them find those husbands. It means telling the truth about timing, opening doors, making introductions, creating spaces, and walking alongside them with patience and hope. This is not overstepping. This is obedience. So step in. Speak up. Invite, encourage, guide. Because when older women live out Titus 2 fully, they don’t just shape marriages—they help make them possible.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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