Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Iveym's avatar
Iveym
16h

I think something you got close to but didn’t state explicitly is the problem of small rural churches. I’m now married with two kids, but when I was 17-24, I didn’t know even one single Christian man under 30. I was often the only single woman in church, and sometimes the only woman younger than 50. I met my husband online after I graduated college, while he was stationed at a military base with a male to female ratio of over 5:1. I think small rural churches should feel comfortable saying “sweetie, you love us and we love you but you’d be better off at that big church in the next town over. There is nothing for you here,” rather than grasping at the only young blood they can get.

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Christine Galginaitis's avatar
Christine Galginaitis
15h

Wow I can’t say enough good things about this article. Well done! Now that I’m 39 I think I really need to step into this role! I was chatting with an 18 year old the other day about dating for the first time (for me as a “wise woman”) and it was like the beginning of a new ministry of sorts. Great timing with this article for me. I will take your suggestions to heart and put them into practice. Thank you so much for your heartfelt, clearly-stated, encouraging article! God bless you!

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