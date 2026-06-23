Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Tevington's avatar
Joe Tevington
5h

The author opens with the line, "Sex used to be sacred." However, I am confident that he would agree with me that it still IS sacred.

We have treated sexual acts in degrading manners, instead of honoring the uniting of one wife and one husband in always open to life maritall acts.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Rainous's avatar
Jonathan Rainous
5h

I think "for most of human history" is quite untrue. The Romans (and, I think, many others) practiced infanticide, rape was an instrument of war and terrorism, prostitution and the sexual use of slaves were both expected or sometimes encouraged whether in personal life or as part of religious devotion. Sex was cheap but only "freely" practiced by the powerful. Marriage as social technology is a good point, but it seems like it was functionally different from sex as an act by many in society. Family and kinship networks tied by children were very true, and I read this article in appreciation, but the evils present in human history are different in exact expression but similar (or even the same!) in kind.

Maybe better – "for most of [Christian / Western] history" would be better, and truer, and better reflect the ideals of Them Before Us. If those practices I listed above are distasteful (or, truer, "evil," as I know and believe) then that shows a Christian ethic has been dominant in recent history, or – sex has been expensive, recently, due to the dominance of a Christian ethics.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture