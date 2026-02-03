Last week, a coalition of 47 organizations across the conservative space launched Greater Than to retake marriage from the forces that redefined it, and subsequently parenthood, and restore it to the institution that protects children and benefits society and human flourishing at large.

In an incredible coincidence, the primary spokesperson and founder of the campaign, Katy Faust, had her X account hacked, blasting the web with bitcoin RTs, changing her profile picture to one of her previous ones, changing her information, and her handle.

Thankfully, a fellow warrior for the rights of children, Billboard Chris, put a call out to Elon himself to try and help get Katy’s account sorted out.

Since her handle became available, a troll quickly took the opportunity to steal it and start being obnoxious.

While irritating, this sort of attack is completely expected. Katy always reminds folks she talks to that the children’s rights message will call every adult to the mat at one point or another. All of us will have to consider that our desires must be subject to the rights and well-being of children. Some adults are determined to put their feelings, sexual choices, and identities above a child’s natural right to both mother and father he or she came from. These are the folks who cannot stand what Greater Than is going to do, and we know many will pull out all the stops to oppose standing up for children.

If you're on X, amplify Billboard Chris' tweet and report the fake account for spam.

Join the Greater Than movement by subscribing on our website and following @ makekidsgreater on X, Facebook, and instagram.

Apply to be a TBU Ambassador, the first wave of children's rights promotion and defense across the web

Give to equip allies and advocates with everything they need to take this to the media, churches, schools, and the Supreme Court.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

