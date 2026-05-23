IVF | FYI — We Figured Out How to Engineer Humans Before Considering If We Should

Most people think “the designer baby” is a future problem.

They imagine some distant sci-fi scenario, a lab coat, a computer screen, a parent scrolling through genetic options like an online shopping cart. Something that hasn’t happened yet. Something we’ll deal with when we get there.

We’re already there.

Boutique fertility clinics in the United States are already predicting eye color from embryos. Silicon Valley startups are already marketing genetic embryo selection with the branding of a luxury Apple product. Three-parent embryos, combining genetic material from three people, are already being created. And on the horizon sits a technology called in vitro gametogenesis that would allow a single person to be both the genetic mother and father of a child, or allow any combination of people to share parentage of one baby.

None of this requires a science fiction writer. It requires a journalist paying close attention.

Ari Schulman is editor of The New Atlantis, a journal of technology and society, and a fellow at Cosmos Ventures. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, The Atlantic, First Things, and more. He is not anti-technology. He studied computer science. He runs a publication devoted to taking science and technology seriously.

And he is genuinely concerned about where this is heading.

In this episode, Ari brings a perspective this series hasn’t had yet, not a doctor, not a scientist, not a policy advocate, but a careful thinker who has spent years watching the language around reproductive technology shift, the ethics get quietly abandoned, and the consumer market move in to fill the vacuum.

Watch the episode before reading the briefing below, then come back for the full breakdown.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

The briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting on the other side: