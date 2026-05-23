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IVF | FYI — We Figured Out How to Engineer Humans Before Considering If We Should

The future of human reproduction is arriving. We have no rules for it.
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Them Before Us
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Most people think “the designer baby” is a future problem.

They imagine some distant sci-fi scenario, a lab coat, a computer screen, a parent scrolling through genetic options like an online shopping cart. Something that hasn’t happened yet. Something we’ll deal with when we get there.

We’re already there.

Boutique fertility clinics in the United States are already predicting eye color from embryos. Silicon Valley startups are already marketing genetic embryo selection with the branding of a luxury Apple product. Three-parent embryos, combining genetic material from three people, are already being created. And on the horizon sits a technology called in vitro gametogenesis that would allow a single person to be both the genetic mother and father of a child, or allow any combination of people to share parentage of one baby.

None of this requires a science fiction writer. It requires a journalist paying close attention.

Ari Schulman is editor of The New Atlantis, a journal of technology and society, and a fellow at Cosmos Ventures. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, The Atlantic, First Things, and more. He is not anti-technology. He studied computer science. He runs a publication devoted to taking science and technology seriously.

And he is genuinely concerned about where this is heading.

In this episode, Ari brings a perspective this series hasn’t had yet, not a doctor, not a scientist, not a policy advocate, but a careful thinker who has spent years watching the language around reproductive technology shift, the ethics get quietly abandoned, and the consumer market move in to fill the vacuum.

Watch the episode before reading the briefing below, then come back for the full breakdown.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

IVF | FYI: Intro - When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

IVF | FYI: Intro - When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

Them Before Us
·
Apr 12
Watch now
Ethics, Risks, and Hidden Truths of IVF with Dr. Craig Turczynski

Ethics, Risks, and Hidden Truths of IVF with Dr. Craig Turczynski

Them Before Us
·
Apr 19
Watch now
IVF | FYI: Episode 2 - What Your Fertility Clinic Won't Tell You

IVF | FYI: Episode 2 - What Your Fertility Clinic Won't Tell You

Them Before Us
·
Apr 26
Watch now
IVF | FYI: Episode 3 - More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died in the Name of “Making Babies.”

IVF | FYI: Episode 3 - More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died in the Name of “Making Babies.”

Them Before Us
·
May 16
Watch now

The briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting on the other side:

  • What in vitro gametogenesis is, and why it changes everything we thought we knew about parenthood

  • The difference between treating infertility and engineering kinship, and why that distinction matters enormously

  • How Silicon Valley is turning genetic embryo selection into a consumer product

  • What three-parent embryos are, how they work, and why they’re already happening

  • Why Ari thinks surrogacy and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis are the two policy fights worth having right now

  • The transhumanist ideology quietly driving some of this technology forward

  • Reflection questions for your church, your staff, or your own thinking

  • Resources to go deeper

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