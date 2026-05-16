More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died in the Name of “Making Babies.” It’s Time to Do the Math.

The cost of IVF has been hidden from the beginning. Dr. David Prentice has spent nearly 50 years doing the math nobody wanted to do.

Most people who support IVF have never heard the number 100 million.

They’ve heard 12 million, the number of babies born through IVF since Louise Brown arrived in 1978. That number gets repeated in legislation, in clinic waiting rooms, or in political speeches from both parties. It’s the number the industry leads with. It sounds like a triumph.

What they don’t tell you is what’s behind it.

For the estimated 12 million who survived, at least 100 million didn’t. They were discarded, donated to research, left in frozen storage, or died in the process of being created, graded, selected, and rejected. The 12 million are the survivors of an industry that produces far more death than life, and has been doing so, unaccountably, for nearly 50 years.

Dr. David Prentice has spent almost five decades as a scientific researcher, professor, and policy advisor. He’s a founding member of the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center, a former researcher who has testified before Congress, and one of the clearest scientific voices explaining what the IVF industry has never been required to disclose. In December 2024, he published a comprehensive review of the science and ethics of IVF — the paper your legislators and pastors should have been handed before the first vote was cast.

In this episode, Dr. Prentice joins Patience and Jenn and walks through the real numbers, the stem cell research no one wants to stop, the CRISPR technology advancing faster than any regulation, and the slippery slope that doesn’t require science fiction to be terrifying.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

🔗 Intro: When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

🔗 Episode 1: Ethics, Risks, and Hidden Truths

🔗 Episode 2: What Your Fertility Clinic Won’t Tell You

Watch this episode before reading the briefing below, then come back for the full breakdown. The briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting on the other side: