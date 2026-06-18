Them Before Us

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Greg Williams's avatar
Greg Williams
10hEdited

I'm sure you've thought of this...how many of those "donor dads" have no desire other than to get paid for their seed and want no responsibility of being a real father or dad? Something that every "donor child" will likely need to be prepared for as this continues the separation of covenant marriage from loving sexual union and parenting. Thanks for all you do and God bless in Christ!

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Alicia Writes and Draws's avatar
Alicia Writes and Draws
6h

I think about how much of a fetish this has become. Surrogacy and IVF. How terrible. :( And the Happy Father's Day to the Donor # is so spot on. "Hope the $75 was worth it".

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