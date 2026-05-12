Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Doug Slager's avatar
Doug Slager
21h

It's very difficult to stay kid-centric; thanks for the perspective and prayers are with Katy Faust and TBU.

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Shell Clarke's avatar
Shell Clarke
21h

Thank you for all TBU does...light in the darkness.

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