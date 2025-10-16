As a 37-year-old single woman, I (Lydia) don’t remember a time when I didn’t want children of my own. I rocked my dolls to sleep tenderly when I was six; planned out my future family of eight when I was twelve; and at fifteen, didn’t plan on going to college because I knew a husband and kids would be my future.

Yet the Lord had different plans for me, and marriage didn’t come the way I expected it to. Furthermore, as the years tick by, my chances of having children of my own become slimmer. And the ache of empty arms sticks in my throat at times and makes my eyes sting with tears. Things as simple as passing baby clothes in the store or watching a toddler’s head rest on his mother’s shoulder at church cause my God-given longings to surge with sadness.

Many other single women around the world, Christian or not, are also getting older and fearing that they will never find a husband in time to have their own children. So, they’re turning to alternative means to make it happen, namely, through sperm donors, IVF, or adoption. Other Christians have even told me that I should adopt because “it would be better to have at least one loving parent than no loving parents.”

Is this the right approach? Should single people (mostly women) pursue parenting on their own if they see no other alternative?

The answer is no; they should not. While the desire to have children is a good one, single people should not put that desire before God’s design to have children raised in a family with a mother and a father.

The Rise of Single Parenting “by Choice”

There are many wonderful, faithful single parents out in the world due to divorce, widowhood, or other reasons. They carry the weight of providing for their children and being there for them all on their own. Sometimes the other parent is in the picture to help; sometimes he or she isn’t. Many have networks of support of friends and family on whom they can rely for help.

However, in recent years, it’s become more popular for single people (women in particular) to pursue parenting on their own by choice. A website called Single Mothers by Choice revealed that in 2020, the Cryos’ Sperm and Egg Bank’s customers were 54% single women, most of them in the 36 to 40-year-old age range.

Harvard Health, Health.com, and the Guardian have all featured articles about this growing trend of single mothers, trying to assuage the fears of women considering this choice. One woman’s story told of her growing desire to have her own child, and it said this:

“The more I voiced this aloud, the more support I felt from friends and family. Something huge had shifted: I’d gone from shame to empowerment, from panic to surety. I was getting this baby. I knew it.”

Another woman’s story includes this reminder to us:

“This is a medical procedure; pretending otherwise risks making the treatment seem sadder, just as choosing a sperm donor will continue to feel sad, or bad, or weird, as long as it’s tied to conventions associated with choosing a spouse.”

These stories tell of women desperate to be mothers, something all women’s bodies were designed to be, and their journey of assuring themselves that no matter how they went about it, it is justified. They even have a “right” to create this child on their own terms.

Women’s Rights or Children’s Rights?

However, is it really a woman’s “right” to be a mother? Just because our bodies were designed to bear children and, every month, we go through the preparation to have one, does that mean we’re owed children no matter the cost?

The cry of barrenness has echoed throughout history, starting with the mothers of the Bible—Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel, Hannah, and Elizabeth—all of whom prayed desperately for God to give them children. God did give all these women children, but not because he “owed it to them.” Rather, he gave them as gifts for his purposes.

When we start demanding gifts God hasn’t given us or “forcing” them to happen through medical means, someone will pay the price. And in this case, it’s the children who will grow up without their father in the home. While many children must endure this suffering due to tragic circumstances, single mothers by choice are intentionally creating a household that robs children of the opportunity to know and be raised by their father..

God’s design is for children to have both a mother and a father in the home, as both have something unique to offer their children. And when women say, “I don’t care, I’ll do it my way,” they are rejecting God’s design and victimizing their child.

There are Other Ways to Nurture and Invest in Kids

So, what should the older, single women do who still long to rock their own babies to sleep? Some would say, get married and do it the natural way. Let me tell you, we would if it were that easy. But since it isn’t that easy, and since we don’t want to go against God’s natural design for bearing children, we must find other ways to channel our nurturing desires.

Nothing will ever replace the joy of having your own child placed upon your chest after giving birth. Yet God is good to provide so many other “mothering” opportunities for those of us who don’t have our own children.

Finding a way to work with children is one of the best ways to invest in them. Whether it’s your actual job as a teacher or a volunteer opportunity like working in the nursery or Sunday School at church, there are plenty of chances to pour into other people’s children.

Another way is to love your nieces and nephews well if you have them and/or the children of your friends. It’s been a blessing for me to be “folded into” families of friends at church and be asked to babysit or mentor their kids to the point where I feel like I’m part of their family.

God can use single women to impact countless children’s lives if they are willing to open themselves up to the opportunities. Our lives may not look the way we imagined when we were younger, but God’s plans are always good. And when we don’t try to force things to go the way we want, but instead trust a different calling, we will bring blessing, not hardship, to future generations.

Please help us continue this important work defending the rights of children! Consider making a monthly gift to Them Before Us today.

Donate

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility.

We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.