You didn’t sign up to fund the chemical castration of minors. Neither did the woman who bought that rosy pink nail polish at Ulta last Tuesday, the man who grabbed his extra protein burrito bowl at Chipotle on his lunch break, or the mom who ordered from Amazon Prime at midnight. But each of you had money from your bank account go toward things that harm children.

None of you knew. That’s the point. But that is about to change with the report Them Before Us just published.

Read the Report

There’s a scoring system that most Americans have never heard of, run by an organization called the Human Rights Campaign.

They call it the Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Since 2002, it has quietly reshaped the HR policies, insurance benefits, and charitable giving of hundreds of Fortune 500 companies. Last year alone, 1,571 companies were evaluated. A perfect score of 100 earns a company the “Equality 100 Award” and the social credibility that comes with it. A poor score risks boycotts, bad press, and damaged reputation.

So companies comply. And compliance costs children.

How It Works: The Four Categories

The CEI scores companies across four categories. One of them, worth 50 points, the largest chunk of the entire index, is called “Equitable Benefits.” To score well, companies must offer what the HRC calls “family formation benefits.” That sounds reasonable enough until you realize what it means in practice: funding IVF, egg and sperm purchases, and surrogacy arrangements. These aren’t edge cases. More than 350 companies now financially support these options for their employees. The CEI also requires companies to cover transgender surgeries and hormonal treatments, with no age restriction written into the criteria. More than 500 companies now offer these benefits. Whether children are covered depends entirely on the company’s own plan design.

Another 20 points come from “Corporate Social Responsibility.” To earn those points, companies must prove they are financially engaged with the broader LGBTQ+ community. In practice, that means donating to organizations like The Trevor Project and Point of Pride.

You’ve probably heard of The Trevor Project. It markets itself as a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth. What most people don’t know is what happens on those calls. A woman posing as a 15-year-old girl experiencing gender dysphoria called the hotline and recorded what happened. The staffer encouraged her to move out of her home, away from her unsupportive mother, and move in with her adult male coach, who had been calling her “beautiful” and promising to support her transition. The New York Post reported on what the Trevor Project’s website contains: explicit sexual content, including suggestions for “sexual gratification” directed at minors.

More than 150 companies fund The Trevor Project. Chipotle, CVS, and Panera are among them. Every one of those companies has received the CEI’s Equality 100 Award.

Point of Pride is another CEI-favored organization. It funds free chest binders and transgender surgeries, has distributed more than $2 million to 142 recipients, and partners with a telehealth company called Plume to provide cross-sex hormones via video call. When Prisha Mosely, a young woman who regretted her transition, contacted Plume seeking help reversing the damage done to her body, they took her $99 appointment fee and never showed up to the call. She later testified before the Kansas Senate, describing a ruined endocrine system, sexual dysfunction, and chronic pain.

Accenture, Hyatt, and Pfizer are listed as top corporate partners of Point of Pride. All three received the CEI’s 2025 Equality 100 Award.

Supporting these organizations isn’t rare; this is the operating reality of corporate America, engineered by a single activist organization through a scoring system most consumers have never heard of.

The good news is that it’s cracking.

More than 60% of Fortune 500 companies dropped the CEI in 2026. John Deere, Walmart, McDonald’s, IBM, and Meta have all pulled back from DEI commitments. The cultural tide is shifting because consumers pushed back, shareholders asked questions, and the truth got harder to ignore.

But pulling back from the CEI isn’t enough if companies are still quietly funding the same organizations, covering the same procedures, and chasing the same ideology under a different name. AT&T and Toyota both cut ties with the CEI, and both remain listed as top donors to The Trevor Project.

Them Before Us just released a full report documenting how the CEI harms children, through the benefits it requires, the organizations it funds, and the family structures it promotes. It covers the research on IVF, donor conception, surrogacy, same-sex parenting, cohabitation, and transgender interventions on minors. It names the companies. It cites the studies. And it offers a concrete alternative: a Children-First HR framework that actually serves families.

Children didn’t get a vote when their interests were traded for a corporate scorecard. But you do.

Read the report

Bonus: Interview with Patience Sunne and Michaela Estruth, authors of our TBU response to the HRC’s “Corporate Equality Index.”

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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