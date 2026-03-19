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Mothers Grim
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I have not listened but will find time. HRC is indeed bad and the CEI is bad. It is good to see fewer and fewer corporations cave to their demands. The sex reassignment industry though has largely been built so it is unclear how much lack of corporate sponsorship is needed at this point.

HRC did not stop at the CEI but in the proceeding years added 4 other equality indexes including states, healthcare, municipalities, and long-term health. The healthcare index remains widely supported and blue pro LGBTQ+ enclaves are embedded across the country. On the substack Desexing: Medicine as Means can be found a 4 part series explaining how this works.

https://margox.substack.com/p/a-campaign-like-no-other?r=1kuq0

Pfizer is not just an HRC top corporate sponsor but is a partner and major funder, all topics Desexing has exposed. As for Point of Pride be aware that it is led by an FTM transactivist by the name of Aidan Dowling. She features in many of Desexing posts. Here is one:

https://margox.substack.com/p/digital-footprints-and-the-rise-of?r=1kuq0

YouTube is how many teen girls are finding their way in the trans web.

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