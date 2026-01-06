Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
2d

It used to be that murder was considered to be unequivocally wrong. Quite a statement on the degradation of our culture that people who consider themselves to be moral authorities no longer think so and are not ashamed

to say it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Them Before Us and others
Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
2d

My Substack account is used to write about gender critical birth and breastfeeding, which says that there are no "pregnant men" and those who champion men breastfeeding as a part of their "gender affirming care" protocols are saying they have no problem with men using babies as props for their sexual fetishes.

Here is a recent post that I wrote in response to all the whiny men out there clamoring for a transplanted uterus in the name of "reproductive equity": https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/why-and-how-men-cant-be-biological

I have had to ban a couple of commenters who think they are so clever, in the same vein as yours. My special favorite was the person who told me "to go suck on a bag of dicks". How erudite is that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture