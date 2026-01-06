A few days before Christmas, Katy wrote the following on her author Facebook page:

I get a lot of questions about how we are going to overturn #Obergefell. Here’s how: Same-sex marriage flattened legal distinctions in the family- erasing sex of parents, degrading the importance of a biological parent/child connection, and rejecting a procreative foundation for the union. The way forward isn’t rage. It’s restoration. - Reassert child-centric familial distinctions - Recognize biology (and adoption) for parentage, not “intent” - Insist on using the words “mother” and “father” not “parents” - Reward and promote procreative relationships Obergefell only works if biology doesn’t matter. As child-protecting reality returns to family law, gay marriage collapses. GreaterThanCampaign.Com

To say the comment section blew up would be an understatement. Two weeks and over 6,600 comments later (hundreds filtered and hidden due to the grotesque, vulgar, and violent nature), we decided to share some of the most thoughtful representations of the anti-children’s rights responses with the 12 Days of Haters.

Our staff enjoys laughing about the various comments we receive. The lack of self-awareness from individuals who claim that all they want for children’s well-being is “love,” and simultaneously wish we’d all die, isn’t lost on us.

Many accusations that we’re using religion to defend our desire to restore marriage to its rightful definition, one man and one woman. Many commentators claimed, “Biology doesn’t matter!” in some of the most absurd lines of argumentation yet. We argue that biology is tantamount to the entire marriage arrangement because we, you know, want civilization to continue.

Original! Inspiring! Really makes you rethink your whole argument.

We aren’t completely sure what they mean by “your kind” unless they’re claiming we’re sub-human. That would be logically their starting point, since the comments seem to justify a lot of violence to get their way. You have to dehumanize others to justify mistreatment, as we’ve seen throughout history.

We do appreciate a genuine death threat. So much more meaningful than a disingenuous one, right?

We say “End Obergefell” and this was the response.

Step one: Label anyone you disagree with a bigot.

Step two: justify murderous violence against them. We saw this with Charlie Kirk and the assassination attempts on President Trump.

It’s the heart + smile emoji that really sells this comment’s ill will.

This comment lined up with a similar one that talked about how they (the commentor) now understood and would justify Christians being ripped apart in the Roman Colosseum. Well, the commenter was right, of course, because Christians then would have been speaking out against the horrific anti-child practices common in Rome. We know this commenter would be firmly on the side of the ancient child predators (read up on how children were used sexually in the ancient world) and those tossing out baby girls to die in ditches. Christians spoke out against harmful sexual practices and rescued babies from the street. That’s why they were murdered by a populace that couldn’t handle their evil being opposed. It’s not too different now.

This person seems to forget the relevance of the rainbow to anyone with a rudimentary understanding of Judeo-Christian texts. Additionally, the LGBT (and larger progressive movements) have created flags so hideous, they defy explanation. Even those ideologues aren’t using an actual rainbow anymore. And they’re running out of space to include progressive pet projects on the traditional rectangle. We will take our rainbow back, please and thank you.

Another one to file under creative and inspiring.

Oh, a call for more folks like Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer. This is what happens when you say children deserve their mother and father. These kinds of comments and the swarm are designed to keep you quiet and afraid. The folks who furiously type out casual death threats win because they have succeded for far too long in silencing everyone else. Normal folks who believe biological reality have been kowtowed while folks who celebrate and wish death on everyone around them have run school boards, classrooms, media, and politics.



Notice what’s missing from the majority of the comments on her page. Little to no data. No actual engagement with our arguments. No concern for kids. Just rage, dehumanization, and a willingness to wish real harm on people who disagree. Ideas that cannot tolerate dissent always end up here. When you can’t refute the case for children’s rights, you try to silence the people making it.



But at Them Before Us, being on the right side of children’s rights means you’re on the right side of history. We’re laughing, pushing ahead, and putting children first. If you want to learn how to respond calmly, clearly, and without becoming what you oppose, follow us. Subscribe on Substack. Become a Them Before Us Ambassador (email us@thembeforeus.com for details!) Check out our Here for the Comments content as we go through typical comments and questions we get and teach you how to respond.

We’ll help you answer the good arguments, ignore the bad ones, and stay a happy warrior when the comments section loses its soul. Hate on, haters. You’re not even going to slow us down.

