Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Swaggy P's avatar
Swaggy P
17h

I have been a fan of your work and a relatively regular reader of this Substack. With that being said, this post and the survey you reference throughout takes down your credibility by a notch. Why survey only conservatives and moderates (or report the results of those groups only)? We might not like it but there are quite a few liberals in this country. Why not link the full survey, including full methodology, anywhere on the website that’s referenced? The results make me think that the questions were framed in a way that made it possible for someone to believe that children need both a mom and a dad, and at the same time support children being raised in a household with same sex parents. Not to mention there’s no data or even a hypothesis on how the results changed over time.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
12h

“Children’s needs should come before adult desires” is a principle almost everyone agrees with. The real disagreement is whether same-sex parenting is incompatible with those needs. That’s the question under debate, not something this poll establishes.

Also, could you publish the full questionnaire? The document labeled “methodology” tells us who was surveyed, but not how the survey was conducted. Without the exact question wording, response options, and question order, it’s impossible to meaningfully evaluate what these results actually show.

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