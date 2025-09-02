Them Before Us

User's avatar
Steve Kelly's avatar
Steve Kelly
Sep 3Edited

The Australian poll was a farce. Important questions of government policy and legislation are normally put to a compulsory referendum. This redefinition of marriage was rushed through with voluntary voting and virtually stamped approved before anyone had time to properly consider the consequences. The love is love lobby fervently denied that anything else would change apart from their right to marriage recognition. The reality was everything changed regarding the rights of children to both biological mother and father. We are now a nation that accepts fatherless and motherless families as the acceptable norm.

TD Craig's avatar
TD Craig
Sep 3

A great article, thanks. Please keep up the good work. Indeed, the essential work! Like abortion, gay marriage is in real danger of becoming a blind spot for Western civilisation.

