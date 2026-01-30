A percentage of your Amazon purchases recently funded LGBTQ propaganda and emotional predation on hurting, confused children – likely news to you.

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott – former wife to Jeff Bezos and early contributor to Amazon – donated $45 million dollars to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth advocacy organization, known for its suicide hotline.

Despite her divorce from Bezos, Scott is a major shareholder of Amazon, claiming at least a 4% stake in the company, according to Forbes. So, Scott passively earns a portion of every Amazon purchase and then chooses to send her money to leftist, ideological organizations such as The Trevor Project.

While this advocacy group paints itself as a crisis-support ministry, this LGBT organization encourages every client toward gender transition and transgender surgeries. Additionally, the 27-year-old platform details sexually explicit acts to minors, such as masturbation and ideas for sexual gratification, according to the New York Post.

De-transitioner and public advocate Chloe Cole condemned the Trevor Project as “the trafficking arm of the LGBT community.” She shared a story of an undercover woman calling the Trevor Project’s hotline and posing as a 15-year-old girl, struggling with gender dysphoria. The employee recommended the girl leave her home and move in with her adult male coach, who seemed to support her sex transition, calling her “beautiful.”

Sex trafficking. Sexual assault. Abuse. These are the realities Scott’s money just funded. If not these crimes, the money will fund further abuse on children: the medical sterilization and mutilation of their healthy genitalia.

According to The Trevor Project’s annual report, more than 500,000 contacts called the suicide hotline in 2023. That year, the organization received more than $87 million in funding. Scott’s donation surpassed over half of the company’s annual income – “the single largest one-time donation” in the 27 years of its existence, according to a blog highlight. The group promised to invest Scott’s funds in its “core crisis services,” as well as additional funds in “new technology solutions” and to “advance crucial research.”

In a twisted lie, the Trevor Project thanked Scott for helping it fight “one of the largest public health crises of our time: LGBTQ+ youth suicide.”

One of the largest public health crises is the mutilation of children to the point of life-long sterilization, physical and emotional pain, depression, and, sometimes, suicide after the crushing realization that cutting off healthy body parts is not the solution to mental confusion. Another public health crisis is the sexual abuse and trauma young women now experience because of the presence of biological males in women’s private spaces.

In case you missed it, the campaign to retake marriage on behalf of children has launched! Sign up to be a part of Greater Than today!

In January, United States Supreme Court heard arguments in a case defending the rights of states to limit sports to leagues based on biological sex. Men play on men’s teams. Women play on women’s teams.

“The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, should easily be able to come to a 9-0 conclusion here, that biological reality does exist and that women deserve what we’ve been promised all along and that’s equal opportunity protection and a trust in a system that stands on facts and truth,” said Payton McNabb, an ambassador for Independent Women, a conservative women’s advocacy group.

The Trevor Project released a statement denouncing the case and calling on the court “to fight for a world where transgender and nonbinary youth feel safe, seen, and accepted exactly as they are.” The organization claimed that allowing women to only face biological women in athletics is based on “stereotypes and misinformation.”

“These bans are not about fairness or safety; they are about isolating and rejecting transgender and nonbinary youth for political gain,” The Trevor Project’s CEO, Jaymes Black, said.

And the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that legalized same-sex marriage wasn’t based on political gain? While on the topic, the only misinformation in the entire debate is the twisted non-definition of a biological male or a biological female. The plaintiffs, suing for transgender biological males to compete in women’s sports, refused to define boy or girl, man or woman.

In short, The Trevor Project should lose all funding for its crimes against children. At the very least, individuals should know where their money goes and what horrible, wicked causes it supports. This year, Them Before Us will debut an exclusive report on the corporate arena that pledges millions of dollars to such ideologically perverse organizations each year.

And for now, decry Scott for sending your money to fund kids’ family estrangement and mutilation.

We are developing an Ambassador program! We are going to equip an army of social media-savvy advocates to help create content, promote our content, and help equip folks in comments and media with children’s rights-centric thinking. Apply here if you’re interested!

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

Donate

Find us around the web: Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Podcast, TikTok & Radio.