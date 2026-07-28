Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Rita's avatar
Rita
6h

Any civilization rests on the foundation of strong, stable families. Mothers and fathers, not governments, are the ones who rear based and capable children who will carry on the ideals and hopes of that society. Every civilization in the past has fallen when the basic family structure has been neglected or rejected.

God's laws are universal and apply to all His children equally, so that obedience to His law of family brings blessings to any of His children who obey it. Christ brings us the power of His Atonement to more fully obey God's laws, to have the Holy Spirit's guidance, and, thru His grace, to one day return home to the Father's presence.

Your work is important and needed. Thank you for all you do.

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Pam Stenzel's avatar
Pam Stenzel
2h

This is GOLD! Thank you for exposing the lies. We need to ensure that we are countering cultural lies with biblical truth!

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