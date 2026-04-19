Ethics, Risks, and Hidden Truths of IVF with Dr. Craig Turczynski

Most people in your life who are considering IVF have never spoken to someone who helped develop an IVF lab and practices from the ground up. They’ve never heard from someone who ran the procedures, trained the embryologists, directed the research and then walked away.

That’s exactly who we sat down with in the first episode of IVF | FYI.

This is part of our IVF | FYI series. If you missed our introductory episode, you can start here:

Dr. Craig Turczynski was there at the beginning. He didn’t read about IVF in a textbook. He performed it. He directed a clinical IVF lab at LSU Medical Center for seven years. He watched the industry grow. And then, because of what he saw happening inside that lab, he left.

After graduation he went on to do a post-doctoral fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at the Women’s Research Institute in Wichita, KS. There he did endocrine basic science NIH research on the ovary and oviduct and worked as the associate director of the human in-vitro fertilization lab. It was during this time that intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) swept into the IVF field and Craig performed the first successful ICSI procedure that resulted in pregnancy for the Wichita, Kansas IVF program. The shortcomings of this procedure were immediately apparent to him. After completing his post-doctoral fellowship Craig became an Assistant Professor of ObGyn at Louisiana State University Medical School-Shreveport where he developed and directed their clinical hormone, andrology, and IVF laboratories. But due to conflicts with the aggressive use of the technology and his Catholic faith he left his IVF career 6 years later, and found work in medical sales just to support his family. Not fully fulfilled by this profession, he subsequently received training in fertility awareness based methods (FABM) and restorative reproductive medicine (RRM) including Billings Ovulation Method®, Creighton, FEMM and NeoFertility. He was excited to find a community of professionals that sought the root cause of reproductive failure and therapeutic cures.

This series exists because too many people are making life-altering decisions without the information they need. If you’re a pastor, a counselor, a pro-life advocate, or a friend walking alongside a couple facing infertility, this episode will give you a vocabulary and a framework that most people, including most doctors, simply don’t have.

Dr. Turczynski left the IVF industry because he wanted to help solve infertility without harming children and his story is a powerful reminder that our technological capabilities have to be balanced with our ethics.

Watch Episode 1 before reading the briefing below, then come back for the full breakdown.

The briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers. If you’re investing in this series, this is where the value lives.

What you’ll find :