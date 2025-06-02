Christianity Invented Childhood, And It’s Time We Defend It Again
From infanticide to gender sterilization, history is repeating itself. The church must once again be the world’s fiercest protector of children.
Children and the Christian Revolution
This tweet sparked many thoughts for me this week.
“Pre-Christian Rome” was a world of child victimization. That’s what the early Christ-following church was born into. Abortion, infanticide, child castration, selling children, and child sexual abuse were common. Infant exposure, the practice of discarding illegitimat…