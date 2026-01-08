People often ask us for marriage advice. What they are really asking is where our convictions come from and whether they can trust them in their own lives.

Our views are shaped by more than research or cultural analysis. They have been formed inside our own marriages. We are husbands and wives who have lived through joy and strain, early years and long years, growth and repair, and many different seasons of life.

The books we recommend are resources we return to in real marriages and real moments when love had to be chosen again. We hope they meet you where you are and help you strengthen what you have already built.

The Meaning Of Marriage by Tim Keller

The Meaning of Marriage is the go-to resource my husband and I recommend to Christian couples at nearly every stage of their relationship. We use it with couples who are considering marriage, walking through premarital counseling, or simply needing a mid-marriage recalibration. There's also a devotional which guides couples through the changing seasons of love and commitment. And when a marriage feels stuck, or when divorce begins to feel like the only option, The Meaning of Marriage brings couples back to the unchanging, foundational truths beneath the relationship. If there is even a small willingness to restore and rekindle what has been lost, this book provides a wise, hopeful framework for doing just that. - Founder and President Katy Faust

Love and Respect by Emerson Eggerichs

This was a game-changer. Every marriage book I’d read up to that point was about love, love, love, love, love. And honestly? It all felt so feminine. I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing until I read Love and Respect. For the first time, I had language for something I’d been feeling but couldn’t name: I wanted to be respected, not just loved.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my wife deeply. But I didn’t have the same hunger for safety and security from her that she had from me. What I craved was to be admired, respected, even liked. Yes, liked. Sounds odd, but even that was something Dr. Eggerichs helped put language to. I wanted to know she was proud of me, that she saw me as capable and strong.

Eggerichs breaks down these unique needs of husbands and wives with two powerful acronyms, one for showing love to wives, one for showing respect to husbands. Suddenly, we had a framework. We could speak to each other’s actual needs instead of just assuming we both wanted the same thing.

Where most books stay philosophical or theological, this one was SO practical. Actual things to do and say to make us better.

This book gave us a common language and helped us stop talking past each other. It was foundational. - Executive Director Josh Wood

(Read the four other books Josh recommends on his substack.)

Examining how God’s design for marriage and intimacy reveal and proclaim his goodness and love, Christopher West’s Our Bodies Tell God’s Story is a refreshing reminder for single and married Christians alike of what God intended for sexuality and why his plan is best. While it’s not your typical “marriage book,” it brings the theology of the body to bear in the marriage relationship, reminding readers of the “profound mystery” (Eph. 5:32) of marriage and how it points to Christ. - Engagement Director, Patience Sunne

The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work by John M. Gottman

I feel like a lot of times when you’re looking for advice, you want there to be evidence, you want it to intuitively fit with your foundational beliefs, and you want it to be something you didn’t already know or a new spin on something you knew. The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work was one of the only marriage books I remember reading that was strong in all three areas.

It had a lot of practical evidence and case studies for the claims it was making. Most of the principles fit within my core beliefs (I’m fine having some of my beliefs and ideas challenged, but there are certain foundational beliefs that shouldn’t easily change). And there was also a lot of new information and strategies, for practical application and personal perspective.” - Daniel (husband of Communications Manager Sam - ProlifeWrites)

Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts by Les and Leslie Parrott

Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts was one of the first tools my husband and I used in premarital counseling, and I’m grateful we did. It helped us reflect on how our families shaped our expectations for marriage, and gave us a framework for conversations we didn’t even know we needed to have. We realized early on that we came from homes with very different models of marriage. That didn’t solve everything, but it opened the door to honest dialogue, then and now.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: every conversation is worth having. You don’t face conflict with confidence unless you’ve practiced. And that practice starts before the wedding—and never stops. - Administration Director, Mary Kovach

We’re always collecting good books on marriage, because strong marriages don’t just benefit adults, they secure children.

Which books or resources shaped your thinking about marriage, either before you married or along the way? What have you returned to when marriage felt costly, ordinary, or worth recommitting to?

At Them Before Us, we care about marriage because it is the one institution designed to bind the children a man and woman create to both of their parents, and because it remains a foundational building block of a healthy civilization.

Share what’s been helpful to you in the comments so others can learn from it too.

