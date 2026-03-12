BREAKING: PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota has taken a decisive step to protect children conceived through fertility treatments.

Governor Larry Rhoden recently signed House Bill 1164, making fertility fraud a felony in the state. The bill passed the legislature unanimously and prohibits doctors from secretly substituting their own sperm during fertility procedures without the knowledge or consent of the parents.

The legislation was sponsored by State Representative Terri Jorgenson (R–District 29) and co-sponsored by State Senator Amber Hulse (R–District 30).

This is a rare moment of bipartisan clarity around a simple reality. A child’s biological identity matters.

For years, stories of fertility fraud have surfaced across the United States. In some cases, doctors secretly used their own sperm to impregnate patients. Many families did not discover the truth until decades later through DNA testing. The practice gained national attention after the 2022 Netflix documentary Our Father, which exposed a physician who secretly fathered dozens of children.

The consequences do not fall on the doctors alone. The fallout lands squarely on the children.

Children conceived through deception often discover that the man who raised them is not their biological father. Many also learn they have dozens of half-siblings they never knew existed.

South Dakota’s new law recognizes that this kind of deception violates more than patient trust. It disrupts a child’s identity and family relationships for life.

Representative Jorgenson explained why she introduced the bill:

“As lawmakers, protecting children is one of our most important responsibilities. A child’s biological identity is not interchangeable. When a doctor secretly replaces one man’s genetic material with another’s, he isn’t just deceiving parents. He’s making a permanent decision that shapes the child’s identity and family relationships for the rest of their life. I brought this bill because children’s biological identity matters.”

Senator Hulse echoed the same concern.

“When DNA origins are hidden or denied through conception, children are the ones who suffer the consequences. In South Dakota, we are standing in the gap to protect these children from undue harm. This law recognizes that biological identity is not a trivial detail. It is a defining part of a child’s life.”

For Them Before Us, the issue comes down to the rights of the child.

Katy Faust, Founder and President of TBU, responded to the passage of the bill:

“South Dakota just made it a felony to commit medical rape because no child deserves to have their biological identity violated. No child should endure the shock of discovering that the man who raised them isn’t their dad, nor the destabilizing discovery that they have dozens of unknown siblings. We are thankful that Rep. Jorgenson confronted the reckless fertility industry and chose instead to protect children from victimization.”

TBU created an entire series on ethical issues throughout the IVF process, including a video about fertility fraud. Check out the video below or see the whole IVF | FYI series here.

Norman Woods, Director of South Dakota Family Voice, emphasized the trust that families place in medical professionals.

“Couples struggling with infertility are facing a myriad of questions, but ‘is this actually our baby’ should never be one of them. At the foundation of this bill is a simple concept. Parenthood is not interchangeable.”

At its core, the new law recognizes something the fertility industry has often ignored.

Children have a right to the truth about where they come from.

And in South Dakota, the law now protects that right.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

