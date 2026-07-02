When I (Sam) first scrolled past the birth announcement of Cameron Diaz's third child, I wanted to be excited. I wanted to celebrate. Babies are the best! But then I saw that she was 53 years old and used a surrogate for all three of her children, and my heart sank.

Cameron is known for seeing the beauty in aging and accepting our natural bodies the way they are. She once said, “I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all.” So I was honestly surprised that she decided to go down the surrogacy route. It’s the opposite of health and natural beauty. It’s actually quite dangerous and dark.

Surrogacy is a hard topic to speak on because when most people think of it, all they see are sweet newborns and happy parents. The front end of the business involves a doctor’s office with really sweet nurses, a brochure of consenting women who dream of gifting a child to a deserving family, and newborns going home with excited parents. How could that be wrong? What could be more natural than growing your family?

That image gets blown out of the water when you spend any amount of time looking behind the curtain into what surrogacy actually is. Surrogacy is typically when one woman is the gestational carrier of a child for the intended parents. It takes the role of mother and splices what should be one woman into potentially three women - the biological mother, the gestational/birth mother, and the social mother (the one who raises the child). It’s unnatural for a child to be created and then placed into the womb of a woman who isn’t their mom. It’s unnatural for that woman to refuse to get attached to their baby because they know they can’t continue that bond. It’s unnatural to give birth to a baby and then never see them again. There is nothing healthy or natural about surrogacy.

Then, if you keep looking into it, you’ll start to get a glimpse of the multi-billion dollar industry behind it - the baby-making industry. This industry is built on violating the natural bodies of women to force them to produce a product. It violates the rights and well-being of children. This industry doesn’t care about women or children; it doesn’t care about health; it only cares about profit.

UN Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem stated that surrogacy “reduces women and children to mere commodities, stripping them of their equality and dignity.” When the United Nations itself calls surrogacy a system of exploitation and abuse, it’s worth asking: who is this industry actually serving?

Let’s start with the exploitation of surrogates themselves

Cameron and her husband were celebrating, but you know who we didn’t hear about? The one who birthed their child. This hidden woman, whose name was never announced, dedicated and risked her life for nine months to bring their child into this world. Women who need the income are the most vulnerable to exploitation via surrogacy, often carrying enormous physical and emotional risk for a fraction of the total transaction cost. The total cost of surrogacy in the US runs between $150,000 and $220,000. The surrogate herself sees roughly $50,000 to $70,000 of that. The rest flows to agencies, lawyers, and fertility clinics. The woman taking all the risk takes home the smallest cut.

What risk?

A surrogate’s chances of severe, life threatening medical complications are four times higher than a natural pregnancy. There is higher risk of hemorrhaging, pre-eclampsia, premature birth, and pregnancy-related hypertension. They are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness during and after pregnancy. Many of them also had a prior mental illness diagnosis before pregnancy and honestly, is anyone surprised? It’s not normal or healthy to carry a child for nine months, build a bond with them, and then hand them over right after they are born. Mothers are designed to be with their children, not detach from them after birth. While I do believe that there is exploitation and victimization of women here, at the very least that adult, in the vast majority of cases, has a choice to make. That’s why my primary concern is the one who cannot speak up for themselves. The one who is commodified from the very first moment of their coming into existence: the child.

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Risks to the child

Surrogate children have a higher risk of dying via miscarriage and stillbirth. The pregnancies are more likely to be ectopic, have higher rates of fetal anomalies, abnormal placentation, low birth weight, and early delivery.

All of this additional risk is 100% avoidable.

And after birth?

I remember vividly the day that my firstborn was delivered. The first thing the doctors did was place him on my chest. I stared at my son in amazement. I counted all ten fingers, all ten toes. He wrapped his tiny fingers around my finger and squeezed. The doctors didn’t place him on my chest to form a bond. They did that because a bond already existed, and the only person in the world that baby wanted was me, his mother. He lay on my chest listening to the sound of the same heartbeat he had heard for months. He smelled the only scent he’s ever known. That’s how it’s designed to be. My body needs him; he needs me.

Studies show that maternal separation, a feature of surrogacy, is a major physiological stressor for the infant, and even brief maternal deprivation can permanently alter the structure of the infant brain. Many adoptees argue that their “primal wound“ of maternal loss manifested as depression, abandonment/loss issues, and emotional problems throughout their lives. It hindered their attachment, bonding, psychological health, self-esteem, and future relationships. Pain, trauma, anxiety. They are all part of life. We will most likely all experience betrayal and abandonment at some point in our lives. It’s only human. But just because bad things can and do happen doesn’t mean we have a right or moral reason to inflict these things onto children intentionally.

Surrogacy is 100% avoidable.

If you’ve never thought of this before, I don’t blame you. Most people never consider the child when it comes to surrogacy because culture has made the conversation all about adults. One of our recent interviews with a surrogate highlighted this:

Founder of Them Before Us, Katy Faust, had a debate with a surrogate. She asked her point-blank,

“I know you don’t view that child as yours, but what if they view you as their mother?”

The surrogate was left speechless. She stumbled to find the words and when they finally found them, they were empty. She said she didn’t know.

The comments didn’t disappoint:

“Adults have to do the hard thing. If they don’t, we force kids to do it for us.”

”This might be the most transformative podcast I’ve ever listened to. I cannot have children on my own and have always thought that if I could ever possibly afford to have a surrogate I would, this talk made me completely rethink that. Honestly it changed my mind. I’ll put the best interests of children over my own desires. As much as it hurts.”

“The best interests of children over my own desires.”

That’s the heart of what I’m saying here. That’s what all adults should be aiming to do.

It is normal and healthy to want children, but our natural desires can never be fulfilled at the expense of the rights of children. The surrogacy industry exploits that desire and uses the pain of infertility for its gain. They don’t profit unless there are women who delay marriage and kids to the point where they can’t grow their family on their own. Cameron said in an interview back in 2014 that she was never really drawn to motherhood and that her life was a lot easier without children. By the time she changed her mind, she had less than a 5% chance of creating one on her own. The industry benefited from her choices.

I wrote about this for Evie Magazine last year:

Cameron Diaz taught a generation of women that their bodies deserve to be honored as they are. We can age gracefully and stop trying to fight it. But honoring our natural bodies can’t stop at our own reflection. The surrogate’s body matters. The child’s experience matters. The rights and well-being of children must come before our adult desires.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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