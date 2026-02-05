Them Before Us

votecreatedequal
17h

Concerning religion: "First, we looked at the losses over the last decade, and appealing to an authority that most of the country rejects is not a winning argument. "

The Declaration appealed to our Creator concerning inalienable rights and it wound up abolishing slavery. Likewise, it could abolish abortion on the same basis, and abortion is a key tool for the Franken tube (IVF) process. Which process is the only conceivable basis a homosexual couple might say gives them the right to "marry" and procure children.

Thank you, Declaration 250!

