We launched the #GreaterThan campaign on January 28, and the first week made one thing clear: people are paying attention. The message broke through across major social platforms and landed in national media almost immediately. Tyler O’Neil gave us the Greater Than exclusive at The Daily Signal (full article here), and his tweet introducing our allies took off fast. Nearly 2.9 million views, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments following close behind. Momentum like that doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when a culture is ready to hear what children have needed us to say for a long time.

Some big names in the Christian and conservative spaces also threw in their social media support:

Some folks wondered when a similar campaign could be established in their own countries or noticed what was happening with their neighbor to the south.

Our Them Before Us team has been busy doing podcasts, interviews, and writing op-eds to help inform the public why now is the time to stand up for children’s rights with Greater Than. Katy Faust joined EWTN News saying,

“This campaign says enough. It’s time to put children first, and it is time to re-emerge this fundamental definition of the family that does not require a child to lose their mother or father to be in it…The Obergefell decision required a total reorienting of family law, which stripped children’s right to be known and loved by their mother and father.” [When challenged in the courts] The Supreme Court is not going to be asking the question, ‘How do the adults identify?’, or ‘Do they have dignity?’ They will be answering the question, ‘Do children need their own mother and father?’

In Josh Wood’s op-ed for World Magazine, he said:

After Obergefell, courts extended this same presumption of biological connection to same-sex couples—where no such connection can exist. They now possess a constitutionally protected “right” to acquire fatherhood through sperm and motherhood through purchased eggs and surrogacy. Children can be commissioned to specification, with embryos selected for sex and discarded for genetic risk… The Greater Than coalition plans to fight back—making the case in the courts, in the media, and in the public square, ultimately forcing the Supreme Court to choose: natural parenthood or state-constructed families. We will share research showing children need their mother and father and amplify voices of children harmed by these experiments in family “innovation”.



The stage is set. Republican support for same-sex marriage has plummeted 14 points since 2022. The Dobbs decision proved the Court will overturn precedents lacking constitutional foundation… Ten years of evidence answers that question with a resounding yes. Now the question is whether America has the courage to say so.

One thing about our Greater Than campaign is what we will and won’t say as we make our case. Our primary argument will not be a religious one. First, we looked at the losses over the last decade, and appealing to an authority that most of the country rejects is not a winning argument. The Supreme Court is not concerned with Christian theology as it weighs marriage law. We reject name calling and insults because we do not need anything that the other side can use to re-frame adults who identify as LGBT as victims. When we’re mean to people, popular culture has elevated them and claimed, “See! This is why they need all the legal protections and affirmation!

Our language shifts the focus back where it belongs. On the real victims of these policies.

Children.



Redefining marriage and rewriting parenthood laws has come at their expense, and we refuse to keep pretending otherwise. We name children as the casualties of Obergefell and make the case for restoring marriage to the institution designed to protect them.

Join us at greaterthancampaign.com. More is coming. We are building a resource for subscribers that equips you to answer the hard questions you will face as a supporter of restoring marriage and putting children first.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

