If you’re like me (Patience), it shifted your perspective and changed the way you think and talk about quite a few political issues. And if you’re like a lot of people in our inbox, you’re wondering what to do about it. You’ve read the books, you’ve listened to the podcasts, or you’ve subscribed to our Substack. Now you want to do something, and you have a feeling that something might have to do with the hustle and bustle at your state capitol this time of year.

But what if you’ve never been “political” before and you don’t know where to start? Can you really make a difference? Over the years, I’ve come across countless parents and grandparents who the Lord called to speak up. I can think of a few right now who are some of the most effective advocates I’ve seen, all because they started by showing up and talking to people. There’s no reason you can’t get involved, too, and we’ve put together some ideas to help you get started.

Start local because politics start local

This is also a great reminder for people who don’t live close to their state capitol. You should still try to get there at some point (more on that later), but don’t discount the opportunities to get involved right where you are. Beginning with…

1. Talk to people in your community

But wait, that’s not political. Is it? In many ways, politics is the art of persuasion. People often accept a belief as normal or dismiss it as extreme based on whether or not people they know and like hold that belief. It may be time to “come out of the closet,” so to speak, on your beliefs about marriage, children’s rights to their mother and father, and the fact that the natural family cannot be replaced. If you’re someone who finds it easy to express your thoughts in writing, consider writing an op-ed in your local newspaper highlighting the ways that the surrogacy process endangers kids or the fact that marriage plays an essential role in safeguarding children’s rights to their mom and dad.

2. Pay attention to the party platform process

Each major political party has a party platform that outlines its position on major issues and its policy goals. When that party is in power, they work to make sure that the goals they’ve stated in their platform are advanced. This is true on both the state and national levels, and it’s currently very important for children’s rights. Currently, no major political party has language in its party platform acknowledging a child’s right to his own mother and father or recognizing the importance of natural marriage. While the process varies across states and parties, getting in touch with your local political party, whether on the county or precinct level, will be a first step toward understanding your state party’s platform process. Staying involved is also important for making sure the process is properly and transparently followed, and that party leaders are held accountable.

The People’s House

Your state capitol belongs to you. It’s owned by the people of your state, and it exists as a place where the people are given a voice in their state government. Don’t be shy about visiting your state capitol and talking to your legislators.

3. Get to know the people who represent you

Relationships are a huge part of politics. Getting to know the people who represent you is a great first step toward getting involved at your state capitol. State capitol buildings are generally pretty neat, so make a day of it—call your legislators’ offices to schedule a time you can meet them, pack up the kids in the minivan, tour the capitol building, and get to know the people who represent you.

Note: Every state except for Nebraska has a bicameral legislature, meaning there is an upper body and a lower body—typically the House or Assembly and the Senate. This means that unless you live in Nebraska, you have two people representing you at the state legislature, so plan to book two meetings!

4. Talk to your legislators about issues affecting children’s rights

At the end of the day, legislators are just people. People whose job is to represent the interests of the people who elected them—and it just so happens that you are one of those people. If you’ve ever watched Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill” video, you know that a bill begins with an idea. That idea can come from an organization or a think tank, or it can come from regular people who talk to their legislators and let them know about a problem that could be fixed. Not sure where to start? Them Before Us has Fast Facts on topics relating to children’s rights, and they’re all easily downloadable as PDFs that you can print and bring with you to your state capitol.

5. Show up and say thank you

As someone I know who used to serve in a state legislature put it, “It’s nice to know the people back home have your back.” Every bill that gets voted on by the full legislature has to clear a committee (or sometimes multiple committees) first. If your legislator is proposing a bill that supports children’s rights, you can show your legislator that you have their back by showing up at committee hearings and even signing up to testify. Some states allow remote testimony if you don’t live close to your state Capitol. Can’t make it to a committee hearing? If your legislators propose good bills and vote in favor of children’s rights, even if they aren’t from your district, taking a quick moment to say “Thank you!” can go a long way. Every state’s legislative website includes a directory where you can find contact information for members of the legislature.

Watch for more resources!

Them Before Us is constantly developing new resources for advocates like you! From our books to our church curriculum to our HR benefits guidelines (check out our satire video above) to our fact sheets to our state-by-state map of laws affecting children’s rights, which will be launching later this year, we are constantly developing tools to equip you! Make sure you’re subscribed to our Substack and following us on our social media platforms (below) so you never miss a new resource!

If you need courage, go with a friend. If you need motivation, look at your children or grandchildren and remember what is at stake. Children cannot lobby legislators, vote, or hire attorneys to defend their right to be known and loved by the man and woman who brought them into the world. They depend entirely on adults willing to stand for them.

Start conversations, listen well, and explain what you know. For many people, this will be the first time they have heard the case for children’s rights in family law framed clearly and unapologetically. Once they do, you may be surprised at how open they are. When they do, they are often more open than expected. Do what you can where you are, and we will help with the rest.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children's right to their mother and father.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

