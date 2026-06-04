A new poll out from Gallup this week shows support for same-sex marriage among all Americans has dropped from a high of 71% in 2022 to 65%.

Even more striking, among Republicans that number is only 37%.

This decline comes after decades of increase. Gallup states, “Between 1996 and 2022, the percentage of U.S. adults in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage increased by 44 points, from 27% to 71%. In 2024, the figure dipped to 69%, and it has shown a marginal decline each year since.”



So what has changed?

Spoiler: It has nothing to do with hate, and it has everything to do with waking up to children being harmed.

Something happened after gay marriage was legalized in 2015. People began to see three very specific things. At first, bringing these up meant you were attacked as a bigot, then you were dismissed as fear-mongering, and finally once it was admitted opponents tried to shrug it off as harmless. It turned out not to be.

We now have a decade of receipts.

When we launched the Greater Than Campaign in January, we knew we faced an uphill battle. All of culture, all of media, and half of the Western political establishment stands against this movement. But since kicking off nearly 75 allied organizations have jumped in to defend children and take back marriage.

Standing for the rights of children will not be easy but it’s making a difference.

Here are the three reasons support for same-sex marriage is plummeting.

1. Gender transition marketed directly to minors.

Once the pictures and videos of body mutilation called healthcare could make their way freely across social media, we seemed to see a collective gasp from all the folks who hadn’t been paying attention. “Detransitioners” became a vocal movement, and the lawsuits are just beginning. According to Gallup, the moral acceptance of “changing one's gender” has dropped across EVERY political group since 2021.

Republicans 22% to 5%.

Independents 48% to 42%.

Democrats 67% to 60%.

Every. Single. Group.

2. Men in women’s spaces

The protection of women’s-only spaces almost disappeared in the last decade.

Confused yet celebrated boys taking girls’ medals and records in sports. A male swimmer who changed his name to “Lia” Thomas, swam for the Penn State men’s team through his junior year and then switched to swim for the women’s team, greatly improving his performance.

“During the last season Thomas competed as a member of the Penn men’s team, which was 2018-19, [he] ranked 554th in the 200 freestyle, 65th in the 500 freestyle, and 32nd in the 1650 freestyle. As [his] career at Penn wrapped, [he] moved to fifth, first, and eighth in those respective events on the women’s deck. (Source)

Violent male sex offenders only have to claim they’re transgender to be moved into women's prisons. An article from 2024 about California putting condoms in its women’s prisons put the estimated number of men being housed with women at 40. But they mask the ID numbers so they could get away with more. The DOJ just notified Washington State they will be investigating the same issue. The 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment,” and there’s a reason male and female inmates have been housed separately, but this has all been violated in the name of “equality.”

Men demanding admission into women's shelters. Naked men in women’s YMCA locker rooms. One man using these new policies to intimidate and prey on women has just come to light:

“A [man] named Sammy has been banned from flaunting [his] pre-op privates at a YMCA in liberal San Francisco after a sustained freak out by gym goers, the Daily Mail has learned. The Stonestown Family YMCA has posted new rules preventing the sort of behavior that got Sammy in trouble, prohibiting excessive nudity in the women’s locker room. Sammy, who’s stood firm for two years despite horrifying women and children, hasn’t been seen since the new rules went into effect. ‘Nudity should be discreet, limited, and brief,’ reads the new flier hanging in the changing room, headlined ‘NEW YMCA LOCKER ROOMS GUIDELINES 2026’. ‘Nudity is permitted only while actively showering. Members are expected to put clothing on or be covered during use of the space outside of showering.’

The dangers being posed to women continue to be undeniable. The policies that have been in effect for years have tried to silence the natural fear response women have to predatory men invading their spaces to harm them. The culture at large seems to be waking up to these violations, as more videos, pictures, and experiences are made widely public.

3. Buying children for adult arrangements

There has also been an unapologetic influx of children being acquired by entitled adults. Couples who believe they are owed a child and can pay to create one. This has vastly expanded markets in sperm and egg buying, humans made in labs, women rented for their wombs, and children separated from birth mom at birth, and then placed into homes, severed from their mother or father by design.



And as a reminder, none of these unrelated adults have gone through background checks, as we tragically saw in the case of Brandon Keith Reilly Mitchell, a convicted sex offender who acquired a child in Pennsylvania.

Americans were promised that redefining marriage for “equality” would change nothing for anyone else. But the reality is that it changed everything for the one group with no vote, no voice, and no choice. The kids. That recoil we can all see in the data IS the beginning of a country waking up to that reality.

Ready to get involved? We need your help!

Are you ready to defend kids and take back marriage? That is exactly why we started the Greater Than campaign, but we cannot do it without you. Your financial contribution can make a huge difference in the lives of children around the country and around the world. Consider giving today.

Protect Kids

READ MORE:

Greater Than exists to defend the rights of children in law, policy, and culture.

In today’s society, children are often treated as secondary: spoken for, negotiated over, or reshaped to serve adult priorities. Greater Than works from a different premise: children’s rights should not be overridden by adult feelings or desires. If you want to join the growing coalition to overturn Obergefell, not because of adult identities, but because every child deserves their mother and father, join us today.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

Donate

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

Find us around the web: Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Podcast, TikTok & Radio.