Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Home
Notes
About
Donate
Divorce
Donor Conception
IVF
LGBT
Marriage
Stories
Surrogacy
Our 2025 Substack "Wrapped"
This year, our work reached the families who needed it most.
  Them Before Us
"Infertile."
The label I accepted and the questions no one asked.
  Them Before Us and Katy Talento ND ScM
The Unborn Gospel
How Christianity's view of life shapes the Christmas story
  Them Before Us and ProlifeWrites
Banned For Animals, But Celebrated for Children?
How surrogacy deprives children of their mother and rewires their brains
  Them Before Us and Katy Faust
I Wish I Didn't Wait
How culture steals your fertility and sells you the "cure"
  Them Before Us and ProlifeWrites
Exposing the Rigged Research of the Same-Sex Parenting Movement
If you’ve ever argued against same-sex marriage or same-sex parenting, you’ve probably been hit with what your opponent thinks is a mic-drop: a link to…
  Them Before Us and Katy Faust
Divorce Propaganda and the Myth of the Do-Nothing Dad
The surprising truth about the family workload
  Them Before Us and Josh Wood

November 2025

© 2025 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture