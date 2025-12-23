Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
About
Donate
Divorce
Donor Conception
IVF
LGBT
Marriage
Stories
Surrogacy
Latest
Top
Discussions
Our 2025 Substack "Wrapped"
This year, our work reached the families who needed it most.
Dec 23
•
Them Before Us
6
1
"Infertile."
The label I accepted and the questions no one asked.
Dec 18
•
Them Before Us
and
Katy Talento ND ScM
49
22
19
The Unborn Gospel
How Christianity's view of life shapes the Christmas story
Dec 16
•
Them Before Us
and
ProlifeWrites
28
1
9
Banned For Animals, But Celebrated for Children?
How surrogacy deprives children of their mother and rewires their brains
Dec 11
•
Them Before Us
and
Katy Faust
44
9
11
I Wish I Didn't Wait
How culture steals your fertility and sells you the "cure"
Dec 9
•
Them Before Us
and
ProlifeWrites
85
25
23
Exposing the Rigged Research of the Same-Sex Parenting Movement
If you’ve ever argued against same-sex marriage or same-sex parenting, you’ve probably been hit with what your opponent thinks is a mic-drop: a link to…
Dec 4
•
Them Before Us
and
Katy Faust
75
10
15
Divorce Propaganda and the Myth of the Do-Nothing Dad
The surprising truth about the family workload
Dec 2
•
Them Before Us
and
Josh Wood
105
25
29
November 2025
The "Talk" Before the Turkey
How to love your family without lying to your kids
Nov 26
•
Them Before Us
and
Katy Faust
21
1
5 Books That Will Change How You Think About Children
Katy Faust's Essential Reading List
Nov 25
•
Them Before Us
36
4
9
When the “Gotcha” Backfires
The Fever Dream is Breaking
Nov 20
•
Them Before Us
and
Katy Faust
44
14
10
How Many Kids Are in Your Necklace?
What a viral X post can teach us about children's rights.
Nov 18
•
Josh Wood
and
Them Before Us
46
3
9
"They're All Our Children"
The creepiest motto in American Education
Nov 13
•
Them Before Us
23
3
6
© 2025 Them Before Us
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts